Old video of Aishwarya Rai riding on chariot as fans scream 'Gullu, Gullu' goes VIRAL

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan began her career as a model in the early 1990s and became famous when she appeared in the Pepsi commercial in 1993 alongside Aamir Khan and Mahima Chaudhry. Her moment of glory came next year in 1994 in South Africa when she clinched the title of Miss World.

An old clip from 1994, showing her grand welcome, has resurfaced. In the video, she can be seen stepping out of a car and walking towards the chariot. As she climbs the chariot, hundreds of fans are heard screaming her nickname, "Gullu, Gullu" and shouting, "We want Aishwarya". Police officers can be seen in the clip controlling the large crowd. Aishwarya smiles and waves at the crowd as fireworks are lit up in the celebrations.

The beauty queen later went on to make her acting debut in a Tamil film 'Iruvar' directed by Mani Ratnam in 1997. Her first Hindi film was released in the same year - 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya' opposite Bobby Deol. She has been a part of multiple critically and commercially acclaimed films since then such as 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', 'Dhoom 2', 'Jodhaa Akbar', and others.

Aishwarya will mark her comeback to the big screen after four years with Mani Ratnam’s Tamil epic-historical fiction film 'Ponniyin Selvan' in 2022. She was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' in 2018, which was a flop at the box office.