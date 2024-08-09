'Old Money': Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt's action in new AP Dhillon song has fans calling it 'better than Bollywood films'

AP Dhillon's new song 'Old Money' featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt impresses fans

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon unveiled his highly anticipated new single, ‘Old Money’, accompanied by a music video featuring Salman Khan AP Dhillon. Fans believe it rivals most of the epic action blockbusters.

On Friday, AP Dhillon shared a high-octane fusion of Punjabi rhythms and cinematic grandeur, ‘Old Money’. The video showcases the singer in an action-packed avatar, unleashing his inner Animal and fighting the goons with guns. However, when he falls into trouble, Salman Khan comes into action and switches his 'bhai mode' on, killing everyone in his way. Sanjay Dutt's cameo became one of the highlights of the video. The music video concludes with a striking end slate ‘say no to violence’ emphasizing the need to choose peace over conflict and using your talent and hustle as a weapon



‘Old Money’ also features Dhillon’s longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon besides AzizTheShake, Gray Hawken, Luca Mauti, Brendan Thomas, and Madeleine Kay on production credits. This anthem transcends generational divides, promising a universal message of brotherhood, compassion, and loyalty.

Fans couldn't stop praising the 'real gangsters' Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan and 'new action star' AP Dhillion. One of the comments read, "The song and the video are such a banger." Another comment read, "Another user wrote, "Ap Dhillon should be an action star .. i already have a script in mind." Another comment read, "Salman And Sanju Baba The Baap Of Bollywood." Another user wrote, "The action in this song is far more better than many Bollywood movies."



Talking about his new single, AP Dhillon stated, “‘Old Money’ is the perfect way for me to start my next era. I came up with a concept that was influenced by all my favourite action movies that I grew up watching. Shoutout to bhai and baba for believing in the boy! I hope you love it as much as I do.”

