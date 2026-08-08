Ohh My Dog box office collection Day 1: Amid Spider-Man wave, Pankaj Tripathi's small-budget opens better than Main Vaapas Aaunga, Laapataa Ladies, earns...

While the cinemas are still dominated by Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the small-budget film, Ohh My Dog, opens at remarkably good numbers.

Ohh My Dog box office collection Day 1: Small package, big impact- that's what Pankaj Tripathi and Pawan Malhotra's Ohh My Dog did. In what can be described as a remarkable theatrical start for a small-budget film, Ohh My Dog has achieved the seemingly impossible, opening estimated Rs 1.20 crore on its first day, which includes Rs 10 lakh from paid previews.

Released in cinemas on August 7, comparatively, the film has recorded a bigger opening than other sleeper hits Main Vaapas Aaunga (Rs 1.15 crore), 12th Fail (Rs 1.10 crore) and Laapataa Ladies (Rs 1.02 crore). This is an especially notable feat considering it arrived in cinemas amid the massive wave surrounding Spider-Man. The PR and promotions focused on building strong word of mouth and positive reviews, adding to the momentum; the film is expected to witness further growth over the weekend.

An unconventional campaign pays off

One of the major factors behind the film’s buzz appears to be the makers’ innovative approach to promotion. Except for the conventional release-day audience response, the team opened Ohh My Dog to audiences across the country 10 days ahead of its theatrical release.

Before the big release, the film was screened across 15 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Assam, Chandigarh and Patna. The strategy allowed audiences to experience the film early and, importantly, gave word of mouth enough time to travel. That early response has somehow pushed the buzz, helping a film made on a relatively small budget post an opening that has exceeded expectations.

The affordable ticket prices create buzz before release

The makers further strengthened the pre-release buzz with paid previews at Rs 149 on Thursday, featuring one evening show across PVR and INOX cinemas. The move was reportedly among the first such initiatives of its kind, giving audiences a chance to watch the film immediately before its official release. The previews helped generate strong word of mouth going into Friday and appear to have contributed to the film’s opening-day numbers.

Avoiding clash with Spider-Man, a smart move

The film was originally scheduled to release on July 31, but the makers pushed it back by a week. The decision was taken to avoid a direct clash with Spider-Man Brand New Day, which dominated screens and audience attention. In hindsight, the one-week delay appears to have paid off. While Ohh My Dog still opened in the middle of the Spider-Man wave, its targeted promotional strategy and positive audience response have helped it carve out its own space.

A film powered by its four-legged stars, Ohh My Dog stars Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah and Vijay Mishra, alongside canine stars Oscar and Bruno, with more than 250 dogs featuring in the film. Going with the positive word of mouth, the movie is expected to hold the momentum, and even show a little growth over the weekend.