Oh, no! Deepika Padukone sprains her back while doing something she loves the most

Deepika Padukone is known to be a cleanliness enthusiast and during the lockdown she is rearranging her closet, cleaning every nook and corner of the house. Now, during an interaction with Film Companion, the actor revealed how she sprained her back a few days back while cleaning. The actor is resting well and her husband and actor Ranveer Singh is making sure of that. She has revealed about the same during the virtual interview.

Deepika stated, "I sprained my back two days ago when I was 'cleaning'. And then I was bored, so Ranveer (Singh) made sure before he went down to the gym, he said 'You're not moving from here you've sprained your back'."

The Chhapaak actor also said, "And he made a surprise visit in 20 minutes and I was not in my bed I was up on a shelf, trying to clean something and he got wild. 'Can you not do this phat phat all the time? Can you sit in one place you have injured your back'."

Earlier, while talking to Rajeev Masand, Deepika revealed how easy it is to stay with Ranveer. She said, "I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live within this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which allows me time to do things that I want to do. For the four hours that he's awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy."