HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Oh My God 3: Akshay Kumar to share screen with Rani Mukerji for the first time in OMG 3, social comedy to begin shooting in...

"Director Amit Rai has cracked a story that is bigger, more relevant, and hard-hitting than the previous installments. Akshay was clear that OMG 3 had to scale up in every aspect, from story, emotions, to performances, and Rani coming on board has made the film even bigger", the source stated.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 02, 2026, 08:03 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Oh My God 3: Akshay Kumar to share screen with Rani Mukerji for the first time in OMG 3, social comedy to begin shooting in...
Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji
In one of the biggest casting coups in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji are set to come together for the first time for Oh My God 3, the third installment in the social comedy drama franchise. Akshay was even a part of the first two films - OMG – Oh My God! and its spiritual sequel OMG 2, released in 2012 and 2023, respectively.

A source close to the development was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "This is easily one of the biggest castings in recent years. Oh My God is among Akshay Kumar’s most loved franchises, and it’s only getting bigger with Rani Mukerji joining the film. Her presence will add immense gravitas and freshness to the narrative."

While Umesh Shukla directed the first part, Amit Rai helmed the sequel and will be taking the franchise forward with the threequel. The source further added that the film is in pre-production stage and will go on floors in mid-2026. "Director Amit Rai has cracked a story that is bigger, more relevant, and hard-hitting than the previous installments. Akshay was clear that OMG 3 had to scale up in every aspect, from story, emotions, to performances, and Rani coming on board has made the film even bigger", they stated.

The Oh My God franchise has forged a distinctive space in Hindi cinema by seamlessly blending sharp social commentary with mass entertainment. The first film set the tone with Paresh Rawal’s memorable turn as a staunch atheist who dares to sue God after an earthquake destroys his shop. Akshay Kumar’s portrayal of Lord Krishna is among the most iconic performances of his career. 

More than a decade later, OMG 2 raised the stakes by tackling the sensitive yet crucial issue of sex education in Indian schools. Led by a compelling Pankaj Tripathi, with Yami Gautam in a pivotal role and Akshay returning as a divine messenger of Lord Shiva, the film struck a powerful chord with audiences and went on to become a major box-office success.

READ | Who was Colonel Santosh Babu? 37-year-old war hero of 2020 Galwan valley clash and inspiration behind Salman Khan's character in Battle of Galwan

