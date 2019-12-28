Oh God One More Remix! Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani to shake their leg on 'Dus Bahane' song in 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor have reunited for the third instalment of Baaghi franchise. Titled Baaghi 3, the shooting for the film has been taking place for quite some time in Mumbai and also in Serbia. Along with Tiger and Shraddha, the action flick also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Vijay Varma, Ashutosh Rana and many others in pivotal roles. Moreover, Baaghi 2's female lead Disha Patani has been roped in for a special dance number.

As per reports in The Times of India, Tiger and Disha will be shaking their leg on the recreated version of 'Dus Bahane' from Dus which was picturised on Abhishek Bachchan and Zayed Khan. The original track was sung by KK and Shaan. The music was composed by Vishal-Shekhar while the lyrics were penned by Panchhi Jalonvi.

Earlier Nadiadwala Grandson had shared a sneak-peek video of Tiger and Disha from the sets of their song shoot. They tweeted, "Time for a small sneak-peak from the sets of #Baaghi3 Looks like the Baaghi fever just got higher! @DishPatani #SajidNadiadwala @iTIGERSHROFF @ShraddhaKapoor @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi"

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, talking about Baaghi 3, the film is being helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It has Shraddha playing the role of an air hostess.

The film is reportedly the remake of Tamil flick Vettai which starred Madhavan, Arya, Sameera Reddy and Amala Paul in the lead roles. Baaghi 3 is hitting the screens on March 6, 2020.