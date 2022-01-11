OG 'Vikram' R Madhavan reacts to Hrithik Roshan's first look from 'Vikram Vedha'

Everything Hrithik Roshan does, he does it in style! As the superstar celebrated his birthday on January 10, the makers of the highly anticipated film 'Vikram Vedha' unveiled his look in the action-thriller and drove the internet into a frenzy.

Taking on the role of Vedha, a gangster who understands the grey shades between good and evil, Hrithik Roshan's bloody, sweaty and oh-so-sexy kurta and aviator look had fans asking for more.

Some mentioned, "Hrithik is going to slay it", "Hrithik Roshan as Vedha looking absolutely fantastic. I'm really excited for this movie", some others, "This is how it's done". The actor's look definitely had many go weak in the knees as the comments also mentioned, "Reconsidering my sexuality", "Passion and intensity despite the goggles", while some others commented, "Uff…You have no rights to look this good."

The responses ranged from sheer praise to massive anticipation surrounding the film's release.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan, who played Vikram in the original film too joined in the social conversation as he tweeted, "Now that's a 'Vedha' I do want to see…Wow bro…this is EPIC. Damnnn."

The overwhelmingly positive reactions came as no surprise especially since the superstar gets under the skin of his characters with utmost ease and signature style. Hrithik Roshan also has the unique ability to bring an element of class to his mass appeal, making him an icon who's relatable to all segments and geographies.

Now that’s a “Vedha” I do want to see…. Wow bro .. this is EPIC. Damnnnnn https://t.co/jgw9CGAfSE January 10, 2022

Late last year the superstar took the internet by storm as he announced his return to the set post the pandemic in the most novel manner with a video of himself making a slow-motion, heroic entry on the set along with his team.

Beside, 'Vikaram Vedha'. Hrithik also has 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.