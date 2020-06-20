Of space, science, and philosophy: Bhumi Pednekar says Sushant Singh Rajput taught her to gaze at the galaxy

Bhumi Pednekar was the latest to remember Sushant Singh Rajput days after his suicide. She remembered how he promised to show her the stars and ended up even introducing her to planets like Jupiter and Saturn up and close.

Calling Sushant ‘Supernova’, Bhumi shared an image of her notes as she worked with Sushant Singh Rajput on 'Sonchiriya'. The actress wrote, "I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits & moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn’t imagine I would feel for you."

She spoke about Sushant's promise to show her the stars, and keeping his promise. She penned, "The 1st time we met, you told me you would show me the stars, in my head I wondered-ya whatever, what a cheese ball. Little did I know you meant every word you said. With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, this massive big black hole, your best friend, your telescope. I was like - wait, what, really, you got this here!!! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, you jumped like a child, ready to take us all on a journey... You took us to the moon & back, I remember the moon being red then. You showed us Saturn, Jupiter and a million stars."

Remembering the late actor, Bhumi mentioned how he challenged her. "All of a sudden my might came crashing down, you made me realise I was just a fractal in this pond. You challenged me to write with my left hand & narrate versus backwards... You challenged me to races & quizzes & it drove me nuts...," she added.

Opening up on their conversations, she mentioned, "We spoke of Van Gogh, Gaudi & Descartes. We spoke of breaking patterns & creating new ones. We spoke of theories, success & life. We had debates & many fights. We listened to Beethoven & Mozart, we tried understanding their music through algorithms & charts. You spoke of Faraday, Chatelet & tried explaining Newton’s theories through Art."

Stating that Sushant turned into her teacher, Bhumi added, "Just like that, from a Co-Star you became a teacher. You turned me into a seeker, ready with her book and pen, waiting for class to begin. I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked, getting an answer from you wasn’t easy, you would turn that too into a learning task. You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a Chaos. A chaos so different and potent it’s hard to explain."

Calling him a 'neuron star', Bhumi penned, "I know you can see the world grieving for you. There’s a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn’t meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work you’ve done. And through that telescope I’ll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amoungst many we love up there. You truly are a double slit photon, A Neutron Star. You are going to be missed. Our dear SSR."

Here's her post:

Bhumi Pednekar featured opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie 'Sonchiriya'. A story that dwelved into the lives of dacoits, 'Sonchiriya' was directed by 'Udta Punjab' helmer Abhishek Chaubey.