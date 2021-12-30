Of beaches and fashionable outfits: Malaika Arora drops stunning video looking back at 2021

2021 has nearly come to an end. And celebrities have been sharing their year in a recap. Recently, former 'TMKOC' star Nidhi Bhanushali had dropped a video clip, recalling the year gone by. And now, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora posted an adorable video filled with memories of different months of the year.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika posted an Instagram Reel featuring gorgeous pictures from various events and occasions. These include a snap of her getting vaccinated, a beautiful picture with beau Arjun Kapoor and stills from workout sessions and vacations.

Malaika also included a picture in which she can be seen posing with a bowl full of food since she launched her brand 'Nude Bowls' this year.

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments."Beautiful," a social media user wrote. "So Awesome Queen," another added.

Check out the video here:



Meanwhile, Malaika's beau and actor Arjun Kapoor has reportedly contracted COVID-19. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Wednesday, sealed Arjun's Mumbai residence after he tested positive for COVID-19.

However, Arjun has not issued any statement regarding his diagnosis yet.

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019.