Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Odia actor Pintu Nanda passes away while undergoing treatment at 45

Pintu Nanda was first admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar and later, shifted to New Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) for liver transplantation

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 08:39 AM IST

Odia actor Pintu Nanda passes away while undergoing treatment at 45
Pintu Nanda

Popular Odia actor Pintu Nanda passed away during treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 45. As per the report of IANS, Nanda, who had been suffering from liver-related ailments for a long, breathed his last on Wednesday night, family sources said.

He was first admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar and later, shifted to New Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) for liver transplantation, the family sources said.

However, the actor was shifted to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad from New Delhi due to the unavailability of the organ donor, the family members informed. A pall of gloom descended on the Odia film fraternity following Nanda's death.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Union Minister Darmendra Pradhan and many senior leaders of the state mourned the death of the Ollywood actor.

Nanda was very popular in Odia cinema and television for his roles as a hero, villain, character artist and comedian. He began his acting career in a Doordarshan programme. Nanda made his debut in the film Koili in 1996. Some of his popular films include Dosti, Hata Dhari Chalu Tha, Rumku Jhumana, Wrong Number, Prema Rutu Asigala, among others.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine’s Day 2023: Apple AirPods, iPhone, and other Apple gifts at discount in Flipkart sale
Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki eVX concept SUV breaks cover, to be launched in 2025
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
Hina Khan looks impeccably hot in white coloured monokini, check pics here
Why is National Tourism Day celebrated on January 25? Know five interesting facts about the day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET 2023 Registration begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: See exam date, time, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.