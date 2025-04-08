BOLLYWOOD
Headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia, the Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2 releases in cinemas on April 17.
The makers of the Telugu-language supernatural thriller unveiled the trailer of Odela 2 in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 8. The film is headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia and also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy in pivotal roles.
The film is set in the haunted town of Odela terrorised by an evil man, played by Vasishta N. Simha, who appears to be possessed and oppresses the villagers, particularly the women. Enters Tamannaah Bhatia as Shiva Shakti, a powerful and divine force, who is determined to put an end to his reign of evil and save the village.
After the trailer was released, netizens appreciated Tamannaah's powerful transformation in the film. One of them wrote, "Tamannaah Bhatia shines in Odela 2 trailer. She’s fierce and divine in a never-before-seen avatar", while another added, "Bollywood will use Tamannaah for dance but Tollywood knows how to use Tamannaah in proper way."
The second comment comes after a glimpse of Tamannaah's item number was seen in Raid 2, whose trailer was also unveiled earlier on Tuesday. Earlier, the actress was seen showing her exceptional dance moves in the item song Aaj Ki Raat in the horror comedy Stree 2 last year. The film became a blockbuster and Bhatia's dance number became a rage.
Coming back to Odela 2, it is the sequel of the 2022 crime thriller Odela Railway Station. Produced by D Madhu and helmed by Ashok Teja, the upcoming film has the story, screenplay, and dialogues written by Sampath Nandi. The music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his haunting compositions in the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Odela 2 is set to hit theatres on April 17.
Odela 2 trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia shines as Shiva Shakthi in supernatural thriller, fans say 'only Tollywood knows how to use her'
Mary Kom heading for divorce with husband K Onler? Rumours say she is dating...
Can China use 'water bomb' against India? Beijing to construct 60,000 MW hydel project at...
Pakistan grants 6500 visas in a surprising move, what could be the motive behind it?
Delhi weather: Amid rising temperature, govt issues advisory, warns of heatstroke risks
Top 20 Healthcare Digital Marketing Agencies to Boost Your Practice Online
Meet woman who arranged 9,000 marriages, pioneered speed-dating, once praised by Dhirubhai Ambani, Ratan Tata, she is...
EPFO news: Employees can now generate and activate UAN through face authentication; here's how
Ajay Devgn says high ticket prices is not the reason of Bollywood films flopping at box office: 'It all boils down to...'
VIRAL VIDEO: Islamists in Bangladesh vandalise Bata, KFC, Pizza Hut shops for this reason...
Raid 2 trailer launch saw Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor but Riteish Deshmukh was absent, here's why
Pakistan’s fastest passenger train runs 1,241 km, its top speed compared to India’s Vande Bharat, Rajdhaani, Shatabdi is...
Sunny Deol says Lahore 1947 is getting delayed because of Aamir Khan: 'He wants to...'
Meet man who quit as an IPS officer, now launches his party to contest elections in...; son-in-law of former minister
Meet actress, who started as background dancer, is now Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour, one of highest-paid stars, net worth is...
'Miracle' Baby: Meet first UK mom to give birth after womb transplant from her own...
Dombivli SHOCKER: Two women assaulted for not speaking Marathi, thrashed for saying...
Meet former Miss India who cracked CDS exam to become Indian Army officer, her AIR was...
Why did Irrfan Khan's son Babil urge people to unfollow social media influencer Pratyush Dua?
Meet man who cleaned tables at Mcdonald’s, later left Rs 1 crore job in food industry, secured Shark Tank funding, and is now...
Viral video: UP man lays down on railway track to record reel as train passes over, arrested
Priyanka Chopra's family rents out Pune bungalow in Koregaon park, set to receive Rs. 1.49 crore for...
SHOCKING negligence! Thane woman dies of complications ahead of sterilisation procedure
Bangladesh playing with FIRE, calls for separate Hindu homeland surface amid rising minority persecution
Apoorva Mukhija shares photos of rape, death threats in first post after India’s Got Latent row: 'Don't take away...'
Summer Cord Set: The Perfect Outfit for Effortless Style
Raid 2 trailer X review: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh impress fans, Tamannaah Bhatia faces backlash for item song
Who is IAS S Siddharth, whose videos of random school inspection go viral?
Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on dating rumours with Sreeleela, reacts to linkups with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan: 'I realised...'
Delhi govt free bus service to be available for only THESE women; check eligibility, rules and more
KKR vs LSG Match Report: Lucknow Super Giants register 4-run victory in last over thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders
Abhishek Bachchan flies out of Mumbai with mom Jaya Bachchan, niece Navya Nanda; fans ask 'where is Aishwarya, Aaradhya'
Act Now! Why You Must Invest in Fixed Deposits Before Interest Rates Change
Top 10 Best Online Reputation Management Companies for 2025
Weight loss success story: Meet man who lost 60 kg just by eating THIS salad
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 released at karresults.nic; get direct link for KSEAB 12th results HERE
Karan Oberoi rape case: Court sustains legal proceedings against Pooja Bedi, and other celebs; know what happened
Elon Musk against reciprocal tariffs? Will Donald Trump roll back US tariffs before 2026 midterm elections?
Bombay HC issues notice to police, Shiv Sena MLA on Kunal Kamra's plea against FIR after 'traitor' jibe
How to choose the right candy gift for every personality
Paswan Family Net Worth: Property dispute deepens as Pashupati Paras issues big statement, wants division from Khagaria to...
How to become a civil judge in India?
Sunny Deol to play Hanuman in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayan: 'Hum hain bhagwan...'
Raid 2 trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn returns as Amay Patnaik, prepares for intense clash with corrupt politician Riteish Deshmukh
PM Modi writes emotional letter to late Manoj Kumar's wife Shashi Goswami, says...
IPL 2025: BCCI fines RCB captain Rajat Patidar despite massive win over MI, here’s why
Why is automated forex trading the future?
Three killed, six critical after speeding SUV runs over pedestrians in Jaipur
Fugitive fake doctor exposed: Deadly deceptions of Narendra Yadav as renowned cardiologist John Camm
Sachin Tendulkar's kids Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar studied in this school, college, know about their educational qualifications, career
Most expensive ice cream of India? This dessert is new obsession, netizens call it 'Ambani ice cream'
Good news for Kedarnath pilgrims as helicopter booking begins: Check fare and complete booking process here
THIS Dubai Crown Prince named his daughter 'Hind', know about his net worth
Warrant against Malaika Arora: Actress faces legal trouble in Saif Ali Khan 2012 assault case
Viral video: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah's bromance during MI vs RCB clash wins hearts, netizens say 'goat vs goat'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui sign semi-porn film? Ex-girlfriend makes startling revelations, calls him ‘sexually repressed’
Viral video: Alia Bhatt burns her hand while cooking, Soni Razdan reacts
'Blast' at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Punjab's Jalandhar; opposition slams AAP govt
Allu Arjun's next with Atlee 'AA22xA6' is now official! Makers share sneak peek into 'beyond the world' genre; Watch
VIRAL VIDEO: School children dancing to hit Thai song leaves social media in awe
Sunny Deol spills the beans on father Dharmendra's bond with late Manoj Kumar: 'When they were struggling there was...'
Allu Arjun cuts cake with wife Sneha and children, celebrates 43rd birthday with family
New expressway to connect Noida International Airport with Ganga Expressway, will pass through key cities, check route, budget and other details
Viral Video: Watch Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s touching moment with Nita Ambani during padyatra
Allu Arjun, Atlee's A6 becomes India’s second most expensive film after SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's SSMB29 with budget of Rs...
Pawan Kalyan's youngest son Mark Shankar injured in Singapore school fire, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM to fly out today, here's all you need to know
Viral video: Shilpa Shetty teases Badshah with 90s superhit song, sparks his dating rumours with Tara Sutaria, netizens say…
Who is Tahawwur Hussain Rana whose review plea against his extradition to India denied was by US Supreme Court, he was friends with...
IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene lauds Jasprit Bumrah's fitness, says 'he returned with...'
Watch: Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur twin in black at Maddock's 20-year celebration, video goes viral
Rakul Preet Singh reveals difference between working with South and Bollywood actors; shares possible collaboration with husband Jackky Bhagnani | Exclusive
VIRAL VIDEO: Virat Kohli throws cap in frustration as Jitesh Sharma, Yash Dayal miss catch in MI vs RCB clash, watch
'Can’t stay stuck in...': Vishal Dadlani quits Indian Idol after six seasons, just days after its grand finale, here's why
Meet IPS officer who was once expelled from school, got 57% in Class 10, later cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...
Meet popular cook who achieved unexpected stardom, he is set to shoot with Shah Rukh Khan, rides in BMW, owns a 3-storey bungalow, he is...
Meet second Muslim woman to crack UPSC exam, has 3 IAS, 1 IPS and 5 RAS officers in her family, secured AIR..., her name is...
Allu Arjun birthday special: From Rs 100 crore bungalow, private jet to multiplex; Pushpa star is worth Rs...
RCB's star player Bhuvneshwar Kumar breaks Dwayne Bravo's all-time record to achieve this massive feat in IPL history
Shocking update in Meerut murder case: Accused Muskan Rastogi found pregnant during jail check-up, here's what we know so far
VIRAL VIDEO: Man drinks alcohol, eats eggs inside Delhi Metro, social media calls it 'disgusting'
Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia attend Maddock Bash together, netizens react
How much salary does NSA Ajit Doval get? His facilities, allowances and perks will leave you shocked, check details
Deepika Padukone to play lead in Shah Rukh Khan’s King? Siddharth Anand reacts, pens cryptic note
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon sounds alarm over Donald Trump's tariff policy: 'Will likely increase inflation and...'
Meet rat that sniffs landmines, has set a unique world record in...
Meet teen ‘Human Calculator’, who can add 100 four-digit numbers in just 30.9 seconds, broke 6 Guinness Records in one day, he is...
KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy Playing XI picks for Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match
Delhi Metro: DMRC to run 3-coach metro on 8-km stretch, to reduce travel time by...; check stations, route
Planning to study in UK? Here's how scholarships, student visas can help you
Meet man, who failed Class 10th, began career as engineer at paper mill, today known as India's airport tycoon, his net worth is Rs...
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma enthralls Delhi with Sitar for Mental Health concert, pays tribute to his guru Pandit Ravi Shankar
Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or at the 78th Cannes Film Festival 2025
MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli welcomes Jasprit Bumrah to IPL 2025 with MAXIMUM, Ian Bishop says 'No respect' | Watch video
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 12: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran film breaches Rs 100-crore mark in India
DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump and Xi Jinping's fight on tariffs is impacting the world
Sikandar box office collection day 9: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna film crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide
Sebi imposes Rs 700000 fine on THIS company once owned by Anil Ambani, asks to pay amount within...
Donald Trump's ultimatum to China: Withdraw retaliatory tariffs by tomorrow or face 50% more
Pakistan issues over 6500 visas to Indian pilgrims for this festival in April
Delhi sees hottest day of season as heatwave intensifies; temperature reaches...