Headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia, the Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2 releases in cinemas on April 17.

The makers of the Telugu-language supernatural thriller unveiled the trailer of Odela 2 in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 8. The film is headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia and also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal, and Pooja Reddy in pivotal roles.

The film is set in the haunted town of Odela terrorised by an evil man, played by Vasishta N. Simha, who appears to be possessed and oppresses the villagers, particularly the women. Enters Tamannaah Bhatia as Shiva Shakti, a powerful and divine force, who is determined to put an end to his reign of evil and save the village.

After the trailer was released, netizens appreciated Tamannaah's powerful transformation in the film. One of them wrote, "Tamannaah Bhatia shines in Odela 2 trailer. She’s fierce and divine in a never-before-seen avatar", while another added, "Bollywood will use Tamannaah for dance but Tollywood knows how to use Tamannaah in proper way."

The second comment comes after a glimpse of Tamannaah's item number was seen in Raid 2, whose trailer was also unveiled earlier on Tuesday. Earlier, the actress was seen showing her exceptional dance moves in the item song Aaj Ki Raat in the horror comedy Stree 2 last year. The film became a blockbuster and Bhatia's dance number became a rage.

Coming back to Odela 2, it is the sequel of the 2022 crime thriller Odela Railway Station. Produced by D Madhu and helmed by Ashok Teja, the upcoming film has the story, screenplay, and dialogues written by Sampath Nandi. The music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his haunting compositions in the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Odela 2 is set to hit theatres on April 17.