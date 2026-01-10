FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

O'Romeo teaser: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary impress in Vishal Bhardwaj's violent love saga

What is ‘Romeo-Juliet clause'? SC asks Centre to consider its inclusion in POCSO for THIS reason

David Beckham Dal Chaat Recipe to Neena Gupta Vegetable Uttapam Recipe: 7 celebrity recipes that ruled social media in 2025

Iran boils, Islamic regime warns ‘enemy of God’ of death penalty, know how Iranian law punishes protestors

After separation from Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij says her 'soul is connected' to her 'safe place, heart, best friend...'

The Raja Saab director Maruthi REACTS to criticism for Prabhas film: 'The intellectuals who didn't understand it are...'

REVEALED! Priyanka Chopra Jonas' secret skin care routine for radiant, flawless glow is…

Who is Ramamurthy Thyagarajan? Social entrepreneur with Rs 87,000-crore empire, transferred Rs 6,210 crore to his employees

Kendall Jenner breaks silence on rumours claiming she's secretly a lesbian: 'I'm not closing doors to experiences in life'

US hikes H-1B visa premium processing fees; how will Indians be impacted?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
O'Romeo teaser: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary impress in Vishal Bhardwaj's violent love saga

O'Romeo teaser: Shahid, Triptii, Disha, Avinash impress in Vishal Bhardwaj film

What is ‘Romeo-Juliet clause'? SC asks Centre to consider its inclusion in POCSO for THIS reason

What is ‘Romeo-Juliet clause'? SC asks Centre to consider its inclusion in POCSO

David Beckham Dal Chaat Recipe to Neena Gupta Vegetable Uttapam Recipe: 7 celebrity recipes that ruled social media in 2025

7 celebrity recipes that ruled social media in 2025

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns

Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

O'Romeo teaser: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary impress in Vishal Bhardwaj's violent love saga

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O'Romeo boasts an extraordinary ensemble cast featuring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia in a special appearance.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 10, 2026, 09:10 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

O'Romeo teaser: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary impress in Vishal Bhardwaj's violent love saga
O'Romeo teaser
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

O'Romeo marks the reunion of acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon, and promises a powerful revenge romance inspired by true events. Adding to the growing anticipation, the makers have unveiled a striking peek into the evocative world of the film, offering audiences the first glimpse into its intense emotional landscape and eclectic ensemble.

Set against the backdrop of unrequited love, O'Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in a deeply emotional and turbulent narrative that explores passion, pain, and the irreversible consequences of love denied. The film also boasts an extraordinary ensemble cast featuring Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia in a special appearance.

Already among the most awaited films of 2026, O'Romeo raises expectations further with its striking first look, hinting at a bold and emotionally charged cinematic experience. With a stellar cast and Vishal Bhardwaj’s signature storytelling at its core, the film promises a distinctive take on love, loss, and vengeance.

As per reports, Shahid and Triptii are portraying the real-life gangsters Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi in the Vishal Bhardwaj film. Initially, it was conceived as Sapna Didi's biopic with Deepika Padukone in the titular role and late Irrfan Khan as Hussain. Later, reports suggested that Kartik Aaryan will play Ustara, but then Vishal went back to his trusted, frequent collaborated Shahid.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O'Romeo is set to release in Valentine's Week on February 13, 2026. It will clash at the box office with Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor-starrer survivial thriller Tu Yaa Main. The latter is directed by Shaitan and Wazir-fame Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali under their banners Colour Yellow Production and Bhanushali Studios Ltd.

READ | The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Prabhas scores his sixth Rs 100-crore opening, but Hindi version earns only Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
O'Romeo teaser: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary impress in Vishal Bhardwaj's violent love saga
O'Romeo teaser: Shahid, Triptii, Disha, Avinash impress in Vishal Bhardwaj film
What is ‘Romeo-Juliet clause'? SC asks Centre to consider its inclusion in POCSO for THIS reason
What is ‘Romeo-Juliet clause'? SC asks Centre to consider its inclusion in POCSO
David Beckham Dal Chaat Recipe to Neena Gupta Vegetable Uttapam Recipe: 7 celebrity recipes that ruled social media in 2025
7 celebrity recipes that ruled social media in 2025
Iran boils, Islamic regime warns ‘enemy of God’ of death penalty, know how Iranian law punishes protestors
Iran boils, Islamic regime warns ‘enemy of God’ of death penalty, know how Irani
After separation from Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij says her 'soul is connected' to her 'safe place, heart, best friend...'
After separation from Jay, Mahhi says her 'soul is connected' to...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement