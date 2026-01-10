O'Romeo teaser: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary impress in Vishal Bhardwaj's violent love saga

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O'Romeo boasts an extraordinary ensemble cast featuring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia in a special appearance.

O'Romeo marks the reunion of acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon, and promises a powerful revenge romance inspired by true events. Adding to the growing anticipation, the makers have unveiled a striking peek into the evocative world of the film, offering audiences the first glimpse into its intense emotional landscape and eclectic ensemble.

Set against the backdrop of unrequited love, O'Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in a deeply emotional and turbulent narrative that explores passion, pain, and the irreversible consequences of love denied. The film also boasts an extraordinary ensemble cast featuring Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, and Tamannaah Bhatia in a special appearance.

Already among the most awaited films of 2026, O'Romeo raises expectations further with its striking first look, hinting at a bold and emotionally charged cinematic experience. With a stellar cast and Vishal Bhardwaj’s signature storytelling at its core, the film promises a distinctive take on love, loss, and vengeance.

As per reports, Shahid and Triptii are portraying the real-life gangsters Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi in the Vishal Bhardwaj film. Initially, it was conceived as Sapna Didi's biopic with Deepika Padukone in the titular role and late Irrfan Khan as Hussain. Later, reports suggested that Kartik Aaryan will play Ustara, but then Vishal went back to his trusted, frequent collaborated Shahid.



Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O'Romeo is set to release in Valentine's Week on February 13, 2026. It will clash at the box office with Adarsh Gourav, Shanaya Kapoor-starrer survivial thriller Tu Yaa Main. The latter is directed by Shaitan and Wazir-fame Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali under their banners Colour Yellow Production and Bhanushali Studios Ltd.

