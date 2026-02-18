O'Romeo OTT release: Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run

After Satyajit Ray, Aamir Khan, this filmmaker is third Indian to become main competition jury at Berlin International Film Festival
BOLLYWOOD
Based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, O'Romeo has received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. The romantic action thriller marks Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor's fourth collaboration after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon.
Led by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the romantic action thriller O’Romeo hit theatres on February 13. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film boasts a formidable ensemble cast featuring Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Hussain Dalal, Rahul Deshpande, and Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.
O'Romeo received mixed reactions from both critics and audiences, who lauded Shahid Kapoor’s intense performance, the striking cinematography, the mesmerising music, and the stylised action sequences. However, the film was also criticised for its dull screenplay, predictable storyline, and for underutilising actors like Avinash, Disha, and Tamannaah.
Based on a chapter from the journalist-author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial has been struggling at the box office since its release. In its first five days, Shahid and Triptii-starrer romantic action thriller O'Romeo has just earned Rs 45.51 crore net in India and grossed close to Rs 70 crore at the worldwide box office.
As the Prime Video logo is seen before the opening credits in O'Romeo, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial will start streaming on the OTT platform eight weeks after its theatrical run. It means that the Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri-starrer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in April second week. It will be available on rent on the streaming platform a few days before it is made free for all the Prime users.
O'Romeo, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, marks Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor's fourth collaboration after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). In the latest release, Shahid plays Ustara, based on the late Mumbai gangster Hussain Ustara.
