O'Romeo director Vishal Bhardwaj calls Nana Patekar 'bully' for abruptly leaving trailer launch of Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri film; here's what happened

Nana Patekar is that kid in the class who bullies everyone but also entertains, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj said on Wednesday, explaining the veteran actor's decision to leave the trailer launch event of O'Romeo after it was delayed for an hour. Patekar, 75, was spotted by the cameramen outside the venue but was absent from the main event, which was attended by Bhardwaj, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

After the film's trailer was unveiled, reporters asked Bhardwaj about Patekar's absence. "In a class, we’ve often had someone who bullies other kids, but also entertains, and yet everyone wants to be around him. So, Nana is that person. Our friendship is of 27 years but we’re working for the first time together. If he was here, it would’ve been fun. But in his signature style he said, ‘Mujhe ek gaanta wait karaya, main jaa raha hoon’. We didn’t say anything because this is what makes him Nana Patekar," Bhardwaj said.

O'Romeo marks Bhardwaj and Kapoor's fourth collaboration after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon but it is for the first time that he has collaborated with Patekar. Bhardwaj said when Patekar's first film came out, he was in school and was completely taken aback by the actor's performance. "Since then, whatever work he has done has been such amazing work. Nana sahab is like a naughty kid in a class and even the teacher is sometimes scared of but in reality, he is an emotional person. It was not a conscious decision to not work with him (before)."

Inspired by real-life events, O’Romeo is an action-thriller drama set against the gritty backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld. It also stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance. The movie is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and will be released in theatres on February 13.

