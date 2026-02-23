O'Romeo box office collection: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri-starrer Vishal Bhardwaj film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide

Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Ustara and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha Qureshi. Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's characters are based on real-life gangsters Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi, respectively.

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri and helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O'Romeo was released on February 13. The romantic action thriller boasts a formidable ensemble cast featuring Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Hussain Dalal, Rahul Deshpande, and Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

O'Romeo is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. On Monday, February 23, the production house announced that Shahid and Triptii-starrer has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office. Taking to its social media handles, it wrote, "Thank you for your continued love towards the World of O’Romeo", and shared the poster celebrating the milestone with the words, "A Worldwide Century." As per the makers, the film has grossed Rs 76.60 crore in India and Rs 23.50 crore from overseas, raking in a total of Rs 100.10 crore globally.

The romantic action thriller revolves around Mumbai underworld gangster Ustara (Kapoor) and his romantic alliance with a woman named Afsha Qureshi (Dimri). Shahid and Triptii's characters are based on real-life gangsters Hussain Ustara and Sapna Didi, respectively. Avinash Tiwary plays the villain Jalal, based on the terrorist and drug lord Dawood Ibrahim.

The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial received mixed reactions from both critics and audiences, who lauded Shahid Kapoor’s intense performance, the striking cinematography, the mesmerising music, and the stylised action sequences. However, the film was also criticised for its dull screenplay, predictable storyline, and for underutilising actors like Avinash, Disha, and Tamannaah.

Based on a chapter from the journalist-author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, O'Romeo marks Vishal and Shahid's fourth collaboration after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). Bhardwaj has also composed the music for the film with lyrics written by Gulzar. Arijit Singh has sung three of its songs - Hum To Tere Hi Liye The, Ishq Ka Fever, and O'Romeo.

READ | Jaideep Ahlawat reveals why he agreed for blink-and-miss cameo in Kohrra Season 2: 'Sudip Sharma had no clue about it'