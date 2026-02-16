O'Romeo box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri film sees 50% drop on first Monday, earns Rs 40 crore

O'Romeo marks Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor's fourth collaboration after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. The film also features Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Hussain Dalal, Rahul Deshpande, and Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, the romantic action thriller O'Romeo was released in the theatres on February 13. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also features a powerful ensemble consisting of Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, Hussain Dalal, Rahul Deshpande, and Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

O’Romeo opened to mixed reviews, with critics applauding Shahid's performance, the striking cinematography, and high-octane action sequences, while pointing out shortcomings in the story and screenplay. Kapoor's character of Ustara is based on the late Mumbai gangster Hussain Ustara from the journalist-author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

According to the makers, the film raked in Rs 34.51 crore net in India during its opening weekend. Early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk indicate that O'Romeo added around Rs 5 crore on its first Monday, pushing its four-day domestic total to nearly Rs 40 crore. However, the Monday collections witnessed a sharp 50% drop compared to Sunday's Rs 11 crore haul.

O'Romeo, which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, marks Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor's fourth collaboration after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). Haider was the third installment of Bhardwaj's Shakespearean trilogy after Maqbool (2003) and Omkara (2006).

The multiple National Award-winning filmmaker, music composer, and singer has also made other critically and commercially acclaimed feature films including Makdee (2002), The Blue Umbrella (2005), 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013), Pataakha (2018), and Khufiya (2023). He has also helmed the SonyLIV web series Charlie Chopra & the Mystery of Solang Valley (2023).

