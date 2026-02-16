O' Romeo box office collection Day 3: India vs Pakistan match dented Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj's film, drops on Sunday, yet scores their biggest...

O' Romeo box office collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri-starrer shockingly earned in single digits, after a growth on Valentine's Saturday, putting the fate of the film in doldrums.

O Romeo box office collection Day 3: Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo ended its first weekend on a surprising note. As per the trade tracking portal, Sacnilk, the film opened at Rs 8.50 crore, and then saw a good jump on Saturday due to Valentine's Day. On the second day, the movie earned Rs 12.65 crore. However, on its third day, the film saw a decline. O Romeo suffered on the most beneficial day of the weekend, earning only Rs 9 crore on a Sunday, taking the first weekend collection to only Rs 30.15 crore.

Why O Romeo suffer a drop on Sunday?

A major reason behind the dull Sunday is the India vs Pakistan cricket match, and the occupancy report confirmed the fall in numbers in the evening and the night shows. The average occupancy on Sunday was 18.96%, with 8.76% in the morning shows, 25% in the afternoon shows, 23.42% in the evening shows, and 18.66% in the night shows.

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj scored their biggest weekend

Despite the fall in Sunday numbers, Shahid and Vishal have scored their biggest first weekend. The actor-director made four films together, and O Romeo earned the highest first-weekend gross. In comparison, Shahid-Vishal's first film, Kaminey (2009), earned only Rs 14.70 crore. Haider, their second collaboration, earned Rs 19.37 crore in its first weekend. Their third collaboration, disaster Rangoon, managed to earn only Rs 14.50 crore. With Rs 30.15 crore, O Romeo scored their biggest first weekend. However, the crucial test for O Romeo starts from Monday. The film needs to survive on make-or-break Monday, which will predict its weekday performance, and ultimately the fate of the film.

About O Romeo

The romantic action thriller O Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, alongside Nana Patekar and Avinash Tiwary in key roles. Vikarant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia made special appearances in the movie.