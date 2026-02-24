O Romeo actor Hussain Dalal defends box office performance, mocks Dhurandhar, Animal, Border 2: 'There isn't a man shouting and killing people'

Writer-actor Hussain Dalal, who plays Chotu in Shahid Kapoor- Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo, opened up about the decent box office performance of the film, and explained why it is unfair to compare it with Dhurandhar, Animal, or Border 2.

Writer-actor Hussain Dalal reacted to the box office performance of Shahid Kapoor-starrer O Romeo, and also defended the film against the recent all-time blockbusters. In Vishal Bhardwaj's latest directorial, co-starring Triptii Dimri, Hussain played the role of Ustra's (Shahid) loyal friend Chotu. Released in cinemas on February 13, O Romeo is yet to cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally, and going by the trend, it seems difficult for the film to hit the century mark. Amid the slow box office performance, Dalal said that the film is 'fairly accepted'. "We survived our Monday test. We try to compare every new film with the last all-time blockbuster that was released, which is such a strange yardstick," he asserted.

O Romeo is a quality film, wrong to compare with Animal, Dhurandhar

Dala defended O Romeo and asserted that, unlike other action slasher films, their film is heavy on quality. "Kuch filmein craft ke liye bhi hoti hain, kuch quality ke liye bhi hoti hai (Some films are for their craft and quality). Speaking about comparison with previous action blockbusters like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, and Sunny Deol's Border 2, he said, "Logun ne khoon chak liya hai ek crazy number ka on an angry film. Aur logun ko lag raha tha ke yeh bhi kuch angry hi hai. But yeh angry nahi hai. Yeh kahani wali film hai. Ismein woh ladki 4 logun ka murder karna chahti hai. Ismein ek bada plot hai (People have gotten used to crazy box office numbers for an angry film. And they assumed this one would be similar. But it isn’t that kind of film. It’s a story-driven film. In it, the girl wants to murder four people, and there’s a much bigger plot at play)."

Hussain Dalal mocked Animal, Dhurandhar, Border 2

Emphasising more on the comparison, Dalal asserted that O Romeo isn't the usual action flick, where the hero is shouting and killing people mindlessly. "Ismein ek aadmi aaa (shout gesture) bolke mar nahi raha hai logun ko… yeh alag hai. Mujhe sari movies pasand hain… Isse Dhurandhar ka expectation rakhna ya isse Animal ya Border 2 ki expectation rakhna galat hai. Yeh genre hi alag hai." O Romeo is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.