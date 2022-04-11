Nysa Devgn sizzles in dress featuring plunging neckline, check out photo inside

Nysa Devgn, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter, has once again set the internet on fire. A snapshot of her and her friend at a recent party has gone viral.

She can be seen wearing a short dress that features a plunging neckline.

Check out the photo here:

A few days ago, another photo from the same party had gone viral. Nysa completed the look by wearing hot pink shoes and leaving her long tresses open. In the photo, the starlet flaunts her curves while posing in a side profile.



Nysa made news earlier this year when she walked in Manish Malhotra's fashion show. In Delhi, she was a part of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week Show. Manish debuted his Diffuse collection at the fashion show. Nysa was seen standing in a thigh-high-slit suit teamed with a multi-colored crop top and a blazer in a solo photo released by the designer on his Instagram page.



Recently, according to Hindustan Times, Kajol talked about Nysa and Ajay while speaking to Twinkle Khanna. She stated, “I have to say that Ajay is very, very, very hands-on. Like, if I have to get up at 7 with Yug for school, half the times he will get up, sit with him, have breakfast with him, send him to school, etc. I don’t have to get up every day. Now, when he’s working out, he sits with him for his classes. He spends a lot of time with the kids; he’s very hands-on.”

She further said, “If she goes out at night, he’s the one waiting up for her to come back, to open the door for her. He’s the one who does all that.”