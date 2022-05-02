Nysa Devgn parties with Arjun Rampal’s daughter Mahikaa, stunning photos surface online

Orry1/Instagram

Nysa Devgan was spotted partying again after a wonderful weekend in London with friends. Pictures and videos of the 19-year-old star kid, in which she is seen posing with Mahikaa Rampaal, actor Arun Rampal's daughter, Orhan Awatramani, and Greesha Gupta, among others, are circulating on social media.

Many of Nysa's fan clubs have shared photos of her looking amazing in an all-black ensemble with what appear to be leather trousers and a matching crop top.Nysa is seen in the new viral images on the internet posing with her buddies.









Nysa, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's eldest daughter, is presently studying in the United Kingdom. While many stories claim she wants to work in the film industry one day, her famous father recently disclosed that she not only hasn't planned that but she has also expressed a strong 'disinterest' in entering Bollywood.

In an interview with popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, Ajay Devgn was asked if he wants his kids to enter Bollywood, he said, "Whichever, wherever they go, I wouldn't want to ask them to do this or that. Whatever they want to do but they have to believe in it and they have to work harder. They have to be honest about it."

When he was further prodded if his actress wife Kajol wants the kids to start working in films, the Tanhaji actor added, "No, she's also never spoken like this. We don't believe in that. We believe whatever they want to be, we will help them."



For those who are unaware, Ajay and Kajol married on February 24, 1999. Their two children, Nysa, born in 2003, and Yug, born in 2010, are the couple's pride and joy.