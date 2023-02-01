Search icon
Nysa Devgn-Janhvi Kapoor's friend Orry opens up on partying with Bhumi Pednekar, Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Anne Hathaway

Orry, who is Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn's best friend, was also seen partying with Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday Kylie Jenner, Anne Hathaway, and Kanye West.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 07:51 PM IST

Credit: Orry/Instagram

Orhan Awatramani popularly known as Orry needs no introduction as he often gets spotted partying with star kids including Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa. He is also a close friend of Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs.

He was also seen partying with Kylie Jenner, Anne Hathaway and Kanye West. In his recent interview, he opened up about his friendship with celebs. While speaking to Cosmopolitan, Orry stated, “I wouldn’t really say I’m friends with anyone in the ‘film industry’—the people I’m friends with are actually my peers. We’re the same age; we all went to school and college at similar times. There are only a few people who I consider industry friends and who I met only in the industry, like Bhumi Pednekar. We didn’t know each other until a couple of years ago, but we’re really good friends now.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While talking about how he grabbed attention on social media, he recalled celebrating his birthday with Kylie Jenner at her residence. He said, “If you say one picture with a celebrity that grabbed people’s attention, then yeah, I went to Kylie Jenner’s house for my birthday and we put up a picture together, and that put me on the map.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On his friendship with Anne Hathaway, Orry said, “I had my moment when I went to the Valentino show in Rome where I bumped into Anne Hathaway. We were chatting for hours and everyone said, ‘Oh, he had his moment, he got Anne Hathaway.’ To that, I replied, ‘No, she got me.’”

Orry further stated, “I met Kanye backstage at the Burberry show and he just happened to like what I was wearing. We chatted for a few minutes, and I somehow managed to get invited to his show in Paris. But they are all very friendly people.”

