Nysa Devgn, Ahan Shetty, Mahikaa Rampal party in London, photos go viral

Orhan Awatramani

Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn, Sunil Shetty's son Arhan Shetty and Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahika Rampal celebrated their friend Orhan Awatramani's 28th birthday in London. The birthday boy shared a carousel post where is dressed up as Barbie's beau Ben, and he was surrounded by the girls' gang, including October actress Banita Sandhu.

Orhan shared several moments from his lavish birthday bash. In a picture, he flexes his muscles with Ahan. In another picture, Banita displayed her devil may care by flashing the 'middle finger.' In a video, we can have a glimpse of the pub where the birthday boy celebrated Happy Orry Day. Orry posted the images with the caption that says, "f the light is off, then it is not on #27."

Here's the post

Glamorous Nysa Devgn, daughter of Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol, has been ruling the headlines with her fashion sense. Her videos and photos often go viral on social media. Meanwhile, Nysa's fans want to know when will she make her Bollywood debut. In a recent interview, Kajol talked about her children's careers while speaking to Bollywood Bubble and said, "As for my children, I think that I will support them in whatever they want to do. Jo bhi karna hai unko as long as khush rahein. As long as they are happy and fulfilled. I think my biggest job as a mother is not to guide them into the film industry but guide them into whatever makes them happy, make them productive members of the society."

While talking about Nysa's Bollywood debut, she added, "I think Nysa is somebody who will make that decision for herself. Like I said, I am not pushing her away from it, I am not pushing her towards it, it's something she will do for herself." "She is 18 years old, she is a grown-up woman, young lady," Kajol concluded.