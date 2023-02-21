Search icon
Nysa Devgan trolled as she struggles to speak Hindi in viral video: 'What is the point of having so much money...'

Nysa Devgan recently interacted with students at a rural school in Maharashtra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

Over the weekend, Nysa Devgan, the daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, visited some schools in rural Maharashtra as part of an initiative by NY Foundations, Ajay’s social work organisation. The teenager, dressed in a simple salwar suit, surprised many with her de-glam transformation. Now, a video from the event has emerged where Nysa is speaking to the students. Many have poked fun at Nysa’s efforts to speak in broken Hindi and her speech there.

The video, posted on various social media platforms, shows Nysa with a mic in her hand, speaking t some students at a government school in Virgaon, Ahmednagar. Speaking in Hindi, she tells the students that she was fond of reading as a kid and would read 2-3 books every day at home. As she speaks further, Nysa can be seen struggling to find the right words in Hindi and pauses for a while, repeating her words over and over. She then regains her composure and tells the students that she is happy to see them read and urges them never to let go of this habit.

The video was posted on the sub-Reddit Bolly Blinds n Gossip on Tuesday with the caption, “When you get forced to speak at an event you know nothing about.” While many made fun of Nysa’s attempts at Hindi, others said they could feel the second-hand embarrassment from the clip. “Im dying of second hand embarrassment,” read one comment.

Others, however, criticised Nysa’s actor parents for ‘putting her through this’. One user wrote, “This is too funny and embarrassing. (And it is not meant to be so. Why are Kajol & Ajay trolling their kid by putting her through this? She seems unprepared. Is this their version of facing setbacks in real world? Is this meant to help in her prep? She could have answered in English.” Another user added, “Why couldn’t they ask their PR to talk to her and prep her better for such events? What is the point of having so much money and not being able to do things in the right manner?”

The NY Foundations are the social work wing of Ajay’s enterprise. Nysa recently undertook a visit to schools in and around Virgaon, Ahmednagar district as part of the foundation’s inititiative. Here, she opened digital libraries, distributed books and as well as sports kits to a few underprivileged students there. The 19-year-old also personally interacted with over 200 students, discussing their aptitude towards studies and sports activities.

