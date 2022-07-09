Nysa Devgan relishes lip-smacking food with Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor in Amsterdam, photos go viral

Varun Dhawan Nysa Devgun

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently filming for Bhediya in Amsterdam, and they make sure to balance work with fun, by hanging out with friends. The lead pair is accompanied by Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan, Varun's wife Natasha Dalal, and Orhan Awtramani.



The pictures shared by Orhan are going viral on the internet, as he has shared a glimpse of the gang enjoying some lip-smacking food. Nysa and Jahnvi were twinning in red, and their genuine friendship was looking quite evident in the photos. The group also wander around in the beautiful lanes of Amsterdam, and their picture sets some high holiday goals.

Check out the pictures

Daughter of star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa Devgan remains in news as her hot and sizzling photos often go viral on social media. In the earlier pictures that have surfaced on Nysa's fan account, she is seen chilling with her friends in Spain - going sightseeing and clubbing with them.

The photos have originally been shared by Orhan Awatramani, Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend. Captioning the pictures, he wrote, "in Spain w/o the S", and Nysa replied in the comments section, "no s cuz no saving". The carousel set of photos have been clicked at Casa Batlló, one of the most famous architectural marvels in Barcelona, Spain.

In some of the other pictures that recently went viral, Nysa was seen hanging out with Janhvi and their friends in London and enjoying a party with Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahika Rampal and their friends in London. For the unversed, Nysa is presently in Switzerland, studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education.

There have been several rumours stating that Nysa will make her Bollywood debut after completing her education. Reacting to these reports, Ajay Devgn had told Film Companion in an interview, "Forget my daughter… I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.”