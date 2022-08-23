Nysa Devgan parties with Janhvi Kapoor, photos take internet by storm

Credit: Nysaa Devgan/Instagram

Daughter of Bollywood actress Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn has returned to India and was seen partying with Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday. Orhan Awatramani, who is a very close friend of Janhvi, shared their pictures on Instagram.

Orhan took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with Nysa, Janhvi, and other friends. Nysa can be seen wearing a blue top and denim skirt, while Janhvi opted for a black top. Earlier, Orhan, Nysa, and Ahan Shetty were seen partying in London.

Take a look:

In a recent interview, Kajol talked about her children's careers while speaking to Bollywood Bubble and said, "As for my children, I think that I will support them in whatever they want to do. Jo bhi karna hai unko as long as khush rahein. As long as they are happy and fulfilled. I think my biggest job as a mother is not to guide them into the film industry but guide them into whatever makes them happy, make them productive members of the society."

While talking about Nysa's Bollywood debut, Kajol added, "I think Nysa is somebody who will make that decision for herself. Like I said, I am not pushing her away from it, I am not pushing her towards it, it's something she will do for herself. She is 18 years old, she is a grown-up woman, young lady."

Ajay in an interview with Film Companion, had said, “I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now.”

On the work front, Good Luck Jerry, starring Janhvi Kapoor, has been released. The comedy crime-drama, which was produced by Aanand L. Rai and was directed by Sidharth Sengupta, debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. We got to see Janhvi's two sides in the movie—the innocent Bihar girl and the drug smuggler. Now that the movie has been seen, fans are tweeting their opinions about it.