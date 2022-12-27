Nysa Devgan gets mistaken for Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan by paparazzi at party

Nysa Devgan was confused for Suhana Khan at an event recently

Nysa Devgan, the daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, was at a party on Sunday night. The star kid, who is often spotted at parties and events in Mumbai, accompanied fellow star kids Ibrahim Ali Khan and Mahikaa Rampal at the event. A video from Sunday’s event has now surfaced online and it shows the paparazzi confusing Nysa for Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan

Nysa wore a pink dress to the party and was spotted arriving with Mahikaa and their friend Orhan Awatramani in a car. One video, apparently shot while Nysa was leaving the party, shows her getting inside a car and continuing to type on her phone. The video has voices of paparazzi stationed outside who are talking amongst themselves. One of them asks the other in Hindi about Nysa and when he gets no response, he adds, “This is Shah Rukh’s daughter, right.” At this point the other photographer corrects him.

Nysa, aged 19, is the daughter of Kajol and Ajay, and has recently returned to Mumbai after studying abroad for a number of years. Kajol and Ajay have botyh stated in the past that unlike them, she has no inclination to join the film industry. Suhana, on the other hand, is the only daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. The 22-year-old is all set to make her Bollywood debut next year with a lead role in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The Netflix film is an Indian retro adaptation of characters from the Archie’s comics and will also launch Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Despite her having no desire to enter the films, Nysa is a favourite of the paparazzi and has several fan clubs on social media. In an earlier interaction with Mashable India, Kajol had said, "Nysa was studying in Singapore. A few times people have stopped her on the bus and took her autograph... So, it’s strange but she’s known all over the world. I wasn’t till I started acting in films. At least, I had the freedom that if I went somewhere, like London, there weren’t so many people who knew me till I got into film line myself."