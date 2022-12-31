Nysa Devgan flies to Dubai for New Year celebrations, welcomes 2023 by partying hard with Orhan Awatramani

Nysa Devgan- Orhan Awatramani

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is welcoming 2023 with a bang. The young bud has flown to Dubai to celebrate New Year, and she's partying hard. Nysa was accompanied by her and Janhvi Kapoor's best friend Orhan Awatramani. In a series of photos shared by Orry, we can see Nysa flashing her passport with him.

In other photos, she's posing with Tania and Diya Shroff. Orry also posted a video of Nysa enjoying the vibes of the New Year bash on his Instagram stories.

Check out the moments

Recently, Orhan was spotted attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement in Mumbai. He shared some inside photos on his Instagram, and it also included a moment where he was posing with Janhvi Kapoor, and her ex-boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. Some reports even stated that Janhvi and Shikhar might patch up.

earlier this month that Janhvi and Shikhar were seen together at an event in Delhi. This has led to rumours that the actress and Shikhar, the maternal grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, are dating again. Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya dated Sara Ali Khan. The two actresses almost confirmed their relationship when they appeared on the second episode of Koffee With Karan 7 streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in July.

Nysa Devgan was born on April 20, 2003, in Mumbai. She pursued her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. After completing high school, she went to Singapore to pursue her graduation. Currently, she is studying at the United World College of South East Asia. As per media reports, Nysa likes to travel, read comics and watch television in her free time.

Nysa's father Ajay Devgn was recently seen in the blockbuster crime-thriller Drishyam 2. On the other side, Nysa's mother Kajol's film, Salaam Venky, earned rave reviews but failed to perform at the box office.