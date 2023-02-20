Nysa Devgan dons suit, meets students in rural Maharashtra; netizens stunned by her transformation: 'Poo bani Parvati'

Nysa Devgan at NY Foundations' event in Ahmednagar

Actor Ajay Devgn’s NY Foundations undertook an initiative to spread rural education into the heartland of Maharashtra. The latest initiative saw Ajay and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan reach a school in rural Ahmednagar and interact with the students there. Her de-glam avatar, quite in contrast with her usual look, had social media users quite surprised.

The NY Foundations are the social work wing of Ajay’s enterprise. Nysa recently undertook a visit to schools in and around Virgaon, Ahmednagar district as part of the foundation’s inititiative. Here, she opened digital libraries, distributed books and as well as sports kits to a few underprivileged students there. The 19-year-old also personally interacted with over 200 students, discussing their aptitude towards studies and sports activities.

Nysa wore a yellow salwar suit for the occasion, pictures from the event show. In one set of pictures, a beaming Nysa posed with the kids while other pics show her interacting with the school students present there. The star kid’s appearance caught the eye of many on social media as the pictures surfaced there.

Nysa is usually spotted in parties and events hosted by her friend circle, which includes several other star kids. At these events, she has come to be noted for her rather fashionable choiced of outfits. Noting the contrast of her dress for the Ahmednagar event, one user wrote, “This is her Poo bani Parvati moment.” Another commented, “The transformation is stark.” Many praised Nysa for the initiative. “Good on Ajay and Kajol to get her to do this. Will teach her a lot,” read a comment.

The NY Foundations’ other initiatives include feeding the underprivileged, setting up vaccination camps during the pandemic,etc. Recently, NY Foundations tied up with Pradeep Lokhande of Rural Relations, an organisation that is very active on ground zero in over 200 villages across India.