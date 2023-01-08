Nysa Devgan dons salwar suit as she visits Siddhivinayak temple with mom Kajol, netizens say 'Poo bani Parvati'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Sunday, Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan was spotted wearing a desi white colour salwar, suit and suit as she visited the Siddhivinayak temple with her mom Kajol. The video of the same has been going viral on social media.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video of the same on social media. What caught everyone’s attention was Nysa’s dressing attention. One of the social media users wrote, “

Face dekh ke lagta hai ki pure kapde pehne ka pasand nai hai.” The second one said, “Kya ladki hai yr ye.. ab full kapdo me .. kyu ??” The third one said, “ichle kuch dino se bahut bad publicity ho rahi thi iski due to some drunk pics & videos in parties while exposing too much skin.. And now she & her parents must have been thought "kuch PR stunt to karna hi padega image sahi karne k liye.”

The fourth one said, “Poo bani parvati !” The fifth one said, “Ye to wahi hai na jo us girgit ke sath ghumrahi thi adhe kapde pehen ke lgta hai maa paap dhulane leke jarahi hai beti ko.” The sixth one said, “It look like... After 31st party.. Kajol don't want ki oory ke sath rahe.... Because it's spoiling the image of devgan family.... Ghar pe barabar daat padi hai .. Nysa ko just like ours family .. Hope she will focus on career just like kajol did DDLJ, kkhh etc..”

Earlier, while speaking to Mashable India, Kajol stated that exposure to social media has affected the surprise element and privacy to some extent. Recalling her childhood, without the internet, Kajol said, "At that time, there was no social media so I think life was much easier for us as children." She further added that, before entering Bollywood, even she was known as Tanuja's daughter by a few filmy buffs. But she's surprised at how Nysa got her fans in Singapore. Kajol asserted, "Yes, people knew I am Tanuja’s daughter and there was a certain pre-conceived notion but not as much as it is today. Nysa was studying in Singapore. A few times people have stopped her on the bus and took her autograph."

