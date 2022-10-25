Search icon
Ajay Devgn, Kajol pose for perfect family photo with children Nysa, Yug at Diwali celebrations

Ajay Devgn treated fans by sharing a family photo featuring Nysa, Kajol, Yug and Daanish Gandhi on Diwali, on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 09:11 PM IST

Credit: Ajay Devgn/Instagram

On Monday, everyone celebrated the festival of lights, Diwali, and did their best to light up not just their homes but also their social media feeds. Celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and others wished their fans and dropped their lovely photos on social media.

Like others, actor Ajay Devgn also treated fans by sharing a glimpse of his Diwali celebrations with his family. He shared several pictures on Instagram. In one of the pictures, he is seen twinning in a white kurta with his boys -- his son Yug, and nephews - Aaman and Daanish Gandhi. The last image is a feast for the eyes as it features Ajay posing with his wife Kajol, daughter Nysa, son Yug, sister Neelam and her sons Aaman and Daanish.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

For the caption, the actor picked one of Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogues in the film Mohabbatein."Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan," Ajay captioned the post.Reacting to the caption, a netizen commented, "Hahahha caption has a Big B connection. Loved it." "Adorable family picture," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay's new film Thank God is currently running in theatres. The film, which was released on Tuesday, also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. In November, he will be seen in Drishyam 2. He also has Bholaa in his kitty. The film marks Ajay's fourth directorial film after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runway 34 in 2022.

It is the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit Kaithi. The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia. (With inputs from ANI)

