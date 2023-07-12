Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

Delhi High Court recently passed an important judgment regarding the movie ‘Nyaay: The Justice’, which has been inspired by the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The mystery and allegations surrounding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput kicked up a major storm in the film fraternity years ago. Now, a film based on the life of the deceased actor called ‘Nyaay: The Justice’, is once again in the limelight.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ended up weighing in on the controversy surrounding Nyaay: The Justice, where it refused the pass any injunction order against the film which is inspired by the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The petition against the film use was filed by SSR’s father Krishna Kishore Singh, who argued that the actor’s personal life and facts should not be used without the family’s permission. However, the Delhi HC bench ruled against his plea.

The high court bench noted that personality rights as well as the rights of privacy and publicity of Sushant Singh Rajput are not legit anymore since he has passed away, and these rights cannot be transferable to a family member.

This means that the movie ‘Nyaay: The Justice’ can continue to be streamed on the OTT platform Lapalap Original, where it was released in 2021.

Controversy surrounding the movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput

The movie Nyaay: The Justice shows the life of a movie star hailing from a small town who is going against many Bollywood bigwigs to make a name for himself. The filmmakers had earlier said that the movie was not based on any person in real life.

Soon after the release of the movie, many scenes resemble the life of Sushant Singh Rajput, who had struggled in the film industry as an outsider, and was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment in the year 2020.

While the defendant filmmakers claimed the movie was a generalized version of struggling actors in the Hindi film industry with some inspiration taken from material in the public domain, the court maintained the film was a "retelling" of Sushant Singh Rajput's life and times, leading up to his tragic death.

SSR’s father Kishore Singh then filed a petition in the court against the film, saying that they had not taken permission from the family of the deceased actor to show instances of his life.

