Nushrratt Bharuccha talks about being replaced by Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2: 'I would never...'

Dream Girl 2, released in 2023, was a spiritual sequel to the hit 2019 film Dream Girl, where Nushrratt played the female lead. While most of the original cast returned for the sequel, Ananya Panday took over as the new heroine.

Nushrratt Bharuccha has finally spoken about her absence from Dream Girl 2, where Ananya Panday stepped in opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. When asked if the film would’ve been better with her instead of Ananya, Nushrratt gave a graceful and grounded reply.

In a conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, the actress said, “You can ask me this about any film, not just the one I was replaced in, and I still won’t have an answer. Until I actually do that part, how can I know?”

Refusing to indulge in comparisons, she added, “Do I ever think ‘She did this role, but I could’ve done it better’? No. I would never say that, even if it’s not my own film.” She admitted there’s always a creative greed to do more roles, but never at the cost of undermining someone else’s performance.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, Dream Girl 2 featured Ayushmann once again in his popular cross-dressing comic avatar, alongside actors like Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz.

Despite being replaced, Nushrratt’s mature and respectful stance has only won her more admiration. She may have stepped away from Dream Girl 2, but she continues to shine with her dignified approach.