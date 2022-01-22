Nushrratt Bharuccha's pink outfit reminds us of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'- Here's how

On her social media, The 'Dream Girl' actress Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a picture that takes us back to rom-com 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.'

Nushrratt Bharuccha has impressed the masses with her compelling act in 2020's horror 'Chhorii.' But before this flick, it was rom-com 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' that kick-started her carrer. On her social media, The 'Dream Girl' actress shared a picture that takes us back to 2015's smash-hit squeal of the rom-com.

Here's the post

In a pink tie-dye bandeau and skirt with blazer, Nushrratt asked her followers, "Salmon Pink? Old Rose pink? Ya Carnation Pink?? Batao Batao…" Does it ring any bell? Yes, this is one of the funniest moments in the film, where Ruchika (Nushrratt) and Anshul (Kartik Aaryan) go to a shopping mall, and the former asks Anshul to pick one of the pink dresses. When he fails to differentiate among the dresses, Ruchika explains to him the different shades of pink, and it leaves the poor boyfriend baffled.

Last year in May, when the Pyaar Ka Punchnama clocked 10 years, the actress shared how people asked her not to the film. "When I look back to the time we were shooting for Pyaar Ka Punchnama - none of us had the faintest clue what wonders this film will do for us, or even how this film will eventually turn into a power-packed franchise. Playing the controlling and manipulative girlfriend like Neha, was so not me in real life, which made it even more difficult for me to understand her and essay her right."

Nushrratt further said, "A lot of people then advised me to not do this film and wait for another better opportunity because this film had no known faces, a first time director, first time producer, the whole team was new. But PKP opened up a world of opportunities for me, and 'Neha' literally marked me on the map of the industry and created a unique identity for the audience to remember me by. I truly believe in destiny, and that the universe has a larger plan for each of us. Which is why I can honestly say, The film chose me, I didn't choose the film. It was meant to be this way.” The actress upcoming projects are 'Janhit Mein Jaari' and 'Chhorii 2'