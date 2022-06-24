Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up on first theatrical solo film Janhit Mein Jaari, says 'I never thought...' | Exclusive

Nushrratt Bharuccha/File photo

Not only did she garner praise from the critics, but also left the audience impressed with her fantastic performance in Janhit Mein Jaari. Yes, we are talking about Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has been carving a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry one film at a time.

In Jai Basantu Singh's directorial Janhit Mein Jaari, Nushrratt essays the role of a girl, Manokamna from a small town in Madhya Pradesh who takes up the job of selling condoms. The social comedy which hit the theatres on June 10 may not have done phenomenally well at the box office, but the film's subject sure sparked a conversation and earned Nushrratt a lot of praise for taking up the risky role.

Recently, we caught up with Nushrratt and spoke to her about the film, and asked her why did she feel the need to put on display on her social media account the worst comments she had received when the Janhit Mein Jaari posters were released, the pressures of shouldering a solo project and if she ever thought she would have a solo film release.

In a telephonic conversation, when we asked Nushrratt how much time did she take to agree to get on board the film, considering that it's both courageous and a risky topic to be talking about in a movie single-handedly, she said, "Instantly. It's only when I get asked now that I realise that normally someone would have taken a day or two to think about it, asked people or had a conversation about it. But I didn't do any of that I don't know why!"

Ask her was it challenging to essay the role of a condom salesgirl or did she intentionally take it up as a challenge to portray a character that hadn't been depicted onscreen in the past, she averred, "It's not like I said to myself 'no one's done this before, I'm going to do it. Honestly, I didn't know that the step I'm going to take is going to be 'taboo-breaking' or would spark such a conversation among people. I just felt like it was the right thing to do because it was an interesting story to tell. I didn't take it up as a challenge that I have to prove anything. I took it up because it was interesting. Beyond this, if the film has sparked a conversation, it has happened unintentionally."

While speaking about how she got on onboard instantly and why she took up the role, when questioned why did she feel the need to shame trolls and put on display on her social media account the worst comments she had received when the Janhit Mein Jaari posters were release, Nushrratt Bharuccha told DNA, "All this time in my interviews I've been asked how do I deal with trolls. And I would ask them, 'oh have I been trolled?' And they would say 'yes... for that outfit...for that look and that appearance.' So, I told them I had no idea because I hadn't read any comments. I have always lived like that. I put out what I want to, don't read comments in the section and just move on. But this particular post that I put up, it kind of affected the people around me -- friends and family. They started getting trolled for being associated with me or knowing me, which I truly didn't understand. That affected me."

She added, "I am okay with someone saying anything about me because I've chosen to be an actor, chosen to be in the limelight, it comes with all of this. So, am prepared to face it. But my friends and family are not. That is when I said enough and decided to say that it wasn't okay and these people (trolls) can't get away with anything they want to say!"

Speaking about the core subject of the film -- safe sex and contraception, Nushrratt agreed that the ads have always depicted condoms as a means of pleasure rather than protection which is the reason why she said there's still hesitation to buy a condom or even talk about it openly. "When I say condom, the first thing that one thinks about is sex, not protection. It's okay to think about sex. But the reason why condom is related to sex and not protection is because all this while, every ad campaign about a condom has had making-out scenes, sexy models, men and women, them kissing, them coming close, on the packet they've only shown sex or in the ads shown something naughty and cheeky. You can't watch these ads in a living room with the entire family together. Obviously, hesitation kicks in, at that moment and you tend to shut the ad down. Subsequently, it becomes taboo when people start saying 'oh at my home, we don't watch such things!'

Speak about if she had any box office pressure of shouldering a film, her first solo release in the theatres, Nushrratt quipped, "No not on me, am guessing it was on the producer."

She then added, "I genuinely believe that when I do a film, it's my responsibility, but it's also equally the director's, the producers, presenters, the DoP, everyone's responsibility to bring their A-game to the film. It's our responsibility to be on the same page and make the film and then give it to the audience. And, it's also the audience's responsibility to make it a hit or a flop. So, how can I take all the pressure of an actor, producer, director and the audience on me? It's not possible. I can't predict what the audience will like, no one can. So, I just do a film with pure honesty and passion. It if connects and people come back and say we've loved your film, that for me is a winner, it's a victory! Everything else is just math which I don't get, I'm an artist."

Ask her why the film -- Janhit Mein Jaari which created a lot of buzz online, did not do well at the box office, the actress said she had no idea. "I have no idea. I just know everybody who has seen it, has not only sent voice messages, and messages and called, people have decided to go online to give feedback and send messages to our entire team. So, I don't know what the Math of it was and why it went wherever it went I can only tell you every single person who has seen it has come and told me they would love to watch it again, they liked the film that much! They said at the onset we didn't think it would be that nice, but we had a blast. So, this is all in our favour, the film's favour."

Finally, when we asked Nushrratt how she was comprehending this achievement of being cast in multi-starrers at the beginning of her career to now shouldering a movie, Nushrratt told DNA, "I didn't think I would have a solo film. I never thought about it. I was a little girl who nobody wanted to cast in films even as a friend or for that matter even a friend's friend or for even one scene to now someone saying 'iske saath picture karte hai', 'iska auditon pasand aa gaya hai isko LSD mein cast kar lete hai', 'she's perfect as Babu, I want to cast her in Pyaar Ka Punchnama' to someone again saying after SKTKS 'prequel iski ke saath karunga main'...I don't know what to say to that!"

"Every single person in my life has contributed to me being where I am. I never dreamt of myself as a lead actor in a film, never even a solo film lead. Things have happened organically and magically for me and am just enjoying it," she concluded.