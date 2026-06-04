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Fact check: Did Nushrratt Bharuccha make first statement on her 'moaning, slaping' viral RCB celebration Insta story? Here's the truth

When RCB won IPL 2026, Nushrratt Bharuccha uploaded a celebration story on her Instagram, which went viral instantly for all the wrong reasons. Now, a statement by the actress is making the rounds, but is it really her thoughts? Read on to know more.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 04, 2026, 08:28 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Fact check: Did Nushrratt Bharuccha make first statement on her 'moaning, slaping' viral RCB celebration Insta story? Here's the truth
Nushrratt Bharuccha (Image source: Instagram)
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Has Nushrratt Bharuccha broken the silence on the viral RCB celebration video and issued a statement on alleged claims? On May 31, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore won IPL 2026 and lifted the winner's trophy. Just like an average RCB fan, Nurshrratt also dropped a video on her Instagram stories to express her happiness for the team, but it went on to become the biggest topic of discussion on the internet. Allegedly, in the viral video, netizens could hear the sound of moaning and even slapping. This led to some wild assumptions and rumours. However, the actress has now made it clear, debunking all the rumours and theories. 

Here's the viral RCB celebration video

FACT CHECK: Nushrratt Bharuccha did not react to the viral RCB video

A screenshot of a statement from the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress went viral, but in reality, this is fake. Nushrratt never made such a statement. The viral screenshot is fake, giving a false impression of the actress. The statement reads, "Guys, Calm Down… That voice is NOT mine. That was my Pussy cat voice, and I genuinely didn't notice it while posting. It got uploaded by mistake. The way some people are spreading random stories and theories on social media is honestly unbelievable." 

Here's the clarification on the viral RCB video

image

The post further says, "One accidental post and suddenly everyone becomes a detective. Please stop believing every rumor you see online. Not everything needs a conspiracy theory attached to it. Peace, love, and a little less toxicity on the internet. Funny how a few seconds of audio can keep the entire internet employed for a day."

About Nushrratt Bharuccha's filmography

On the work front, Nushrratt was last seen in 2025 with two releases, Chhorii 2 and Ufff Yeh Siyapaa. She made her Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The movie was a sleeper hit, establishing her and Kartik Aaryan as the new faces of Bollywood. Her other popular films include Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, and Chhorii.

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