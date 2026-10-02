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Nushrratt Bharuccha injured in Bali, suffers spine fracture; team plans air ambulance to Mumbai

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been hospitalised in Bali after suffering a spinal fracture and is being brought back to Mumbai for surgery.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 02:44 PM IST

Nushrratt Bharuccha injured in Bali, suffers spine fracture; team plans air ambulance to Mumbai
Credit: Twitter
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    Nushrratt Bharuccha has suffered a spinal fracture after an accident in Bali, where she had travelled for a work-cum-holiday trip. The actor is currently admitted to a hospital there and is under medical observation.

    Her team has confirmed that she will require surgery after doctors complete further medical evaluations. Arrangements are also being made to shift her from Bali to Mumbai in an air ambulance so that she can undergo the procedure in the city.

    Nushrratt’s team shares health update

    In a statement, her team said, “Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation. Following further evaluation by the doctors, Nushrratt will be undergoing spine surgery. At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery," read a statement from her team.

    The team also said that Nushrratt will need sufficient time to recover following the injury and surgery. Her professional commitments in the coming weeks are expected to be affected.

    "Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, and her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected. We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate," the note concluded.

    She had recently shared holiday pictures

    Nushrratt had given fans a glimpse of her holiday earlier. On September 21, she posted a series of pictures on social media and appeared to be enjoying a break. The actor did not reveal where the pictures were taken, although they could have been from Bali. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Holiday on my mind! Where do I head out to now?"

    Her latest trip comes ahead of her planned treatment in Mumbai, while her team has asked fans and the media to respect her privacy during her recovery.

    Nushrratt’s last films

    On the work front, Nushrratt was last seen in the 2025 films Chhorii 2 and Ufff Yeh Siyapaa. Details of her upcoming projects have not yet been announced.

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