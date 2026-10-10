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Nushrratt Bharuccha drops first post after spine injury, admits her views changed, chasing for...: 'Picture abhi baki hai mere dost'

Nushrratt Bharuccha dropped her first post since the spine injury, hinting at her dedication to a quick recovery and resuming work.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 10, 2026, 10:32 PM IST

Nushrratt Bharuccha drops first post after spine injury, admits her views changed, chasing for...: 'Picture abhi baki hai mere dost'
Nushrrartt Bharuccha (Image source: Instagram)
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Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, popularly known for Pyaar Ka Punchnama, shared her first social media post after suffering a spine injury in Bali. On her Instagram Stories, Nushrratt uploaded a photo of an empty reclining wheelchair with a beautiful sunset visible from the window.

Nushrratt is chasing sunsets now

With her latest post, Nushrratt reflected on how time has the ability to change one's reality beyond comprehension. However, she said that despite not being in her best shape, she has not lost hope and aims to get back in full swing soon. The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actress added the text to the pic, "Been chasing sunsets forever, and just like that... my view changed. But, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. (sic)."

image

What happened to Nushrratt? 

For the unversed, Nushrratt was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip when she suffered a fracture in her spine following an unfortunate accident. She was later airlifted to Mumbai for spine surgery. Nushrratt's publicist had issued an official statement revealing that the actress was under medical observation.

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The statement read, "Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery".

Nushrratt Bharuccha's work has been on hold for some weeks

The statement further informed that Nushrratt's work commitments have been put on hold for the next few weeks. "Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, and her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected. We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone's concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate", the statement read.

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