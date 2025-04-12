Nushrratt Bharuccha was the original lead of the 2019 comedy hit Dream Girl. However, in the sequel, Nushrratt was replaced by Ananya Panday. Two years after the Dream Girl 2 release, Nushrratt finally broke the silence and admitted that she was hurt by the replacement.

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is a perfect example of an outsider who took years to establish herself and then was replaced by a star kid in a franchise she was a part of. Nushrratt started her career in 2006, but it was in 2011's Pyaar Ka Punchanama that she found success and earned the identity of a Bollywood actress. Over the years, Nushrratt proved her acting provinces in several films, including Akash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, and Chhorii. In 2019, Nushrratt starred in a hit comedy Dream Girl, and she was paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. However, when the sequel, Dream Girl 2 was announced, Nushrratt was replaced by Ananya Panday as the female lead. Dream Girl 2 was released in cinemas in 2023, and two years later, Nushrratt finally broke the silence over her replacement.

Recently Nushrratt interacted with media while promoting her new release, Dream Girl 2. In an interview of Nayandeep Rakshit, when she was asked to share her reaction about Ananya replacing her, Nushrratt admitted that she was hurt with the decision. She said, "It hurt me even more when I was not part of my own sequel also, when every other actor was the same except the girl, which I felt was, not cool naa, guys? Just not cool. But, theek hai, no problem.”

Did Nushrratt express her feelings about being replaced to the makers? She replied, "No. I can't fight something I know is not going to change in anyway, where I know there is no... what do I fight? What am I going to say? ‘Why not me?’ They'll say ‘because we don’t want you’. That’s the truth of it, it ends there. Eventually, it's the choice somebody's making, right? I cannot question your choice.”

Also read: 'I'm not old': Sunny Deol gets angry, looks visibly upset with Shalin Bhanot after he says...

Nushrratt concluded that rather than cribing on the opportunities lost, she would rather focus on developing new ones. "Deewaar mein sar maarke kya hone waala hai? Sir tootega apna. Koi baat nahi, kahi aur darwaza bana lo, apni khidki bana, wahan se ek step aage peeche karlo, andar bahar karlo.” On the work front, Nushrratt's latest film Chhorii 2 is streaming on Prime Video.