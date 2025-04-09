Khyati shared how when Teji Bachchan's feed would sometimes reach 10 minutes late, her private nurse would get very angry but Amitabh Bachchan very kindly told her to try and be on time.

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the most legendary actors in Bollywood, was also an endearing son to his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. The megastar was especially close to his late mother and, to this date, often reminisces about her through his blog posts or while hosting his TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Recently, a popular nutritionist named Khyati Rupani, who worked at the Lilavati Hospital, when Teji Bachchan was admitted there spoke about the time when her feed was delayed and how Amitabh Bachchan reacted to it.

In a conversation with Ronak Kotecha on his YouTube channel, Khyati Rupani recalled how Amitabh Bachchan was "very nice" when he interacted with her. "You said to name someone very nice, I must name Mr Amitabh Bachchan. Mrs Teji Bachchan was in the hospital for 11 months and she was on tube feeds. In 11 months, sometimes, her feeds used to go late. It’s an operation. We are feeding 400 beds. We are dealing with salt-restricted diets, we are checking everything," she said.

Khyati shared how when Teji Bachchan's feed would sometimes reach 10 minutes late, her private nurse would get very angry but Amitabh Bachchan very kindly told her to try and be on time.

"By the time the feed reaches her, it is sometimes 10 minutes late and her private nurses used to be angry. One fine day, I went because the complaint had come the second time in the week. I went to meet her. Mr Bachchan was there. The nurse was blasting on me but Mr Bachchan was like, ‘Beta, please try and get it on time.’ After that, I made it my only job. She will get fed first. He was very polite," she shared.

