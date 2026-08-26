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Nupur Sanon shuts down trolls over Kriti's bralette-style blouse: 'If I don't have a problem, why do you?'

Nupur Sanon shuts down trolls over Kriti's bralette-style blouse

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Nupur Sanon shuts down trolls over Kriti's bralette-style blouse: 'If I don't have a problem, why do you?'

Kriti Sanon faced criticism over her bralette-style outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement, prompting her sister Nupur Sanon to defend her choice.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 26, 2026, 07:38 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Nupur Sanon shuts down trolls over Kriti's bralette-style blouse: 'If I don't have a problem, why do you?'
Credit: Twitter
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Kriti Sanon has received support from her sister Nupur Sanon after facing criticism over her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement. Nupur questioned why people were concerned about Kriti's clothing choices, while Kriti herself hit back at those judging her for what she wore.

The controversy intensified after actress Kangana Ranaut also criticised the festive advertisement and called it “intentionally creepy”.

Nupur Sanon comes out in Kriti’s support

Nupur shared Kriti's Instagram Story, in which the actress addressed the criticism over her outfit. Kriti had written, “The essence of festival is not in the clothes you wear.”

Supporting her sister, Nupur wrote, “Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully EVOLVE!”

She further questioned the critics, saying, “I'm the one she ties the rakhi to, and if I don't have a problem, why do you?”

Kriti questions why women are judged by clothes

Kriti also responded to the criticism surrounding her appearance in the Raksha Bandhan jewellery advertisement. The actress questioned why women's cultural values continue to be judged based on their clothing.

She wrote, “When will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!”

Kriti further stressed that cultural values are not determined by a neckline, taking a subtle dig at those who objected to her bralette-style blouse in the advertisement.

Kangana Ranaut criticises Kriti’s advertisement

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut also joined the debate and questioned Kriti's choice of outfit in the Raksha Bandhan campaign.

The advertisement featured Kriti wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and draped skirt.

Sharing her reaction on Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “It's a wonderful time to be a woman; our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehnga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today, why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha, the advert looks intentionally creepy!”

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