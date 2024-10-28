In an interview, Abhishek Bachchan talked about how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan helps in dealing with negative comments. He also mentioned that she is his biggest support who understands him.

Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been grabbing attention, making headlines with due to their personal lives. Amid cheating allegations, there are several reports about their divorce rumours going viral.

According to the reports, Abhishek Bachchan has allegedly cheated on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Nimrat Kaur. Now, an old interview of Abhishek Bachchan went viral in which he was talking about personal space and support.

While speaking to the Bollywood Hungama, Abhishek talked about completing 15 years of marriage with Aishwarya and said, “My wife is exceptional. She has been a great emotional support for me.”

He said that she is from the same industry, so she understands him better. He said, “Aishwarya has been in this business longer than I have, so she understands everything. When I have a tough day and come home, she knows whether I need support or space.”

He further talked about how Aishwarya Rai helps him in dealing with negative comments. He stated, “She told me not to focus on one negative comment but to pay attention to thousands of positive ones. I’m very fortunate to have a partner who can help guide my outlook.”

Neither Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai nor any of the Bachchan family members have yet reacted to the reports of Abhishek-Aishwarya's divorce. Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the 2023 sports drama Ghoomer. Earning less than Rs 5 crore in India, the R Balki directorial bombed at the box office.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's last release was the historical action drama film Ponniyin Selvan 2 in 2023. The Mani Ratnam directorial grossed Rs 345 crore worldwide.Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in the movie King. Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhay Verma in key roles.

Abhishek will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. Talking about the film, SRK said, "The next film that I'm doing King, I have to start working on it. (I have to) Lose some weight, and stretch a little so my groin doesn't get caught when I'm doing action. It's painful and hurtful. I have a bag full of icing machines. So you keep doing it.''