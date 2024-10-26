While Salman Khan never commented on Aishwarya Rai's statement, it did not go down well with his brother Sohail Khan who slammed the superstar actress for not acknowledging her relationship with Salman Khan.

Amid the rumours of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce, many old interviews about them are going viral on social media. Nimrat Kaur has also been making headlines because of unverified rumours of her alleged affair with superstar Amitabh Bachchan's son. Now, a snippet of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's past relationship has gone viral. Everyone is aware that Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and began a relationship. But soon, things took a dark turn and the couple parted ways in 2001.

In an old interview, speaking about her break up with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai once said that she decided to end her relationship with Salman Khan after enduring his alcoholic misbehaviour. Aishwarya Rai also shared that she received verbal, physical, emotional abuse, infidelity, and indignity so the two parted ways.

While Salman Khan never commented on Aishwarya Rai's statement, it did not go down well with his brother Sohail Khan who slammed the superstar actress for not acknowledging her relationship with Salman Khan. During a media interaction in the past, Sohail Khan said that his family always treated Aishwarya Rai like a family member but she made his brother Salman Khan insecure by never being open about their relationship.

Sohail Khan was quoted as saying, "Now she (Aishwarya) weeps in public. When she was going around with him when she used to visit our home so often like part of the family, did she ever acknowledge the relationship? She never did. That made Salman feel insecure. He wanted to know how much she wanted him. She would never let him be sure of that."

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai had an ugly breakup in 2001. She then went on to marry Abhishek Bachchan in 2007.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan and currently embroiled in divorce rumours especially after the actress did not accompany the rest of the Bachchan family to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Till now, both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have continued to stay mum and have not released any official statements.