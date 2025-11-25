'Nothing short of a father figure': Shah Rukh Khan pays heartfelt tribute to legendary actor Dharmendra

Dharmendra, regarded as one of the most iconic actors of Indian cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 89. Known as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, he appeared in more than 300 movies spanning over six decades and inspired generations with his versatility, charisma, and dedication to the craft.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed grief over the death of film legend Dharmendra, remembering him as a "father figure" and a guiding force in the industry. Taking to the social media platform X, SRK wrote: "Rest in Peace Dharam ji. You were nothing short of a father figure to me... thank u for showering me with blessings and love the way you did. An inconsolable and irreplaceable loss to not just his family, but to cinema and film lovers world over. You are immortal... and your soul will live through your films and your beautiful family forever. Love you always."

Dharmendra, widely regarded as one of the most iconic actors of Indian cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 89 years. Known as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, he appeared in more than 300 movies spanning over six decades and inspired generations with his versatility, charisma, and dedication to the craft. Dharmendra's journey remained a testament to enduring talent and dedication. What is remarkable is that he was never restricted to one genre and achieved a balanced mass appeal, playing distinct roles across romance, action, comedy, and social drama, which helped establish him as one of the most commercially successful actors in the history of Indian cinema.

Dharmendra's last rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, which was attended by superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan, SRK, Salman Khan, and others. After the final rites, several stars visited the late actor's residence to extend their condolences to the family. Sanjay Khan, Zayed Khan, and Rekha were spotted outside Dharmendra's house. The 'He Man' of Indian cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health. Two days later, he was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment. On November 24, the actor breathed his last at the age of 89.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).