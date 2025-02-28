His post came a day after Tara's mother Tina Sutaria shared a cryptic message, seemingly addressing Aadar's ‘time pass’ comment.

Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin and actor Aadar Jain's wedding with Alekha Advani sparked controversy after he referred to his past relationships, including one with Tara Sutaria, as ‘time pass’. While his former girlfriend opted not to respond to the comment, her mother took a veiled swipe at Aadar. Now, Aadar has subtly responded, appearing to address the drama surrounding his comment.

Aadar Jain's cryptic post

Aadar Jain has shared a new post featuring unseen photos from his wedding celebrations with Alekha, giving a glimpse into their pre-wedding festivities and post-wedding party. He captioned them with a heartfelt message: "Just you & me, baby! Nothing else matters - now, always & forever."

His post came a day after Tara's mother Tina Sutaria shared a cryptic message, seemingly addressing Aadar's ‘time pass’ comment. Though she didn't directly tag anyone, the timing of her post has sparked speculation, with many assuming it's aimed at Aadar Jain, following his recent ‘time pass’ comment. Her post also emphasised the importance of respect in relationships, urging women to stand up for themselves if disrespected.

Aadar Jain's 'timepass' controversy

“If your boyfriend/husband ever says anything rude or disrespectful to you, tell him to write it down on a piece of paper, get in his car, drive, and deliver it to his mother, or simply hand it to his daughter. If he can't say it to his mother or doesn't want another man to one day say it to his daughter, he shouldn't be saying it to you,” read a post.

Earlier, Aadar had expressed his love for Alekha, revealing he's had feelings for her for 20 years. He jokingly called his past relationships, including a 4-year romance with Tara Sutaria, ‘time pass’. Aadar confessed, "I've always loved her... I've done time pass for four years, but now I'm with you, baby." Interestingly, Tara and Alekha were once close friends and still follow each other on Instagram despite the recent drama.