'Nothing changes...': Sunny Deol reveals how equation with Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Ahana has changed over the years

Bollywood stars Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol appeared on the latest episode of Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan. They talked about their relationships with Hema Malini’s daughters, Ahana Deol and Esha Deol and grabbed attention.

Sunny, Bobby, Esha and Ahana were spotted together at the screening of Gadar 2 in August and celebrated the movie’s success together. It was the first publish spotting where all of them came together and posed for the meeting. While talking about his family bond, he said, “It all started with Karan’s (Sunny Deol’s eldest son) wedding. We never really expose our family. We are very media-shy. But we couldn’t stop anyone from putting up videos when they came to the wedding. We got so much love because of those videos, and people saw how we truly are. I think Drisha (Acharya), our daughter, has brought us luck. Bhaiya has been dancing since Karan’s wedding, and then ‘Gadar 2’ happened. I have never seen my brother dance so much.”

She said, “They are my sisters. That’s what it is. Nothing changes that. They were very happy. The most beautiful thing, above everything else, was the success of the film. I was going here, there, and everywhere. I wanted to have a success party, but I was unsure if everyone would attend. Fortunately, my friend Kareem, who knows everyone in the industry, took care of everything. I wasn’t sure who would come until the evening, but seeing everyone come home and the love they showered upon us made me extremely happy.”

Hema Malini also recently watched Gadar 2 and praised her stepson Sunny Deol for its massive success. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Hema Malini has now opened up about the reunion of Esha Deol and Ahana Deol with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and also revealed the dynamic within the family.

Hema Malini was quoted as saying, "I am feeling very happy, I do not feel it is something new because it is very normal. Many times they keep coming home and all but we do not publish it anywhere, we are not the type to take pictures and immediately put it up on Instagram. We are not that kind of a family."