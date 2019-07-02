Nothing better than working hard! Salman Khan flaunts his ripped body clicked during an intense workout session

Salman Khan has been treating his millions of fans with photos flaunting his ripped body and also videos shot during his vigorous workout sessions. He had posted a video wherein the superstar is lifting his two security guards effortlessly with his legs. He captioned it as, "After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are wid me .. ha ha". Salman also shared a video of flexing his thigh muscles.

Meanwhile, Salman is shedding his extra kilos for his younger role in Dabangg 3 in which he will be shown in his 20s. Talking about it, a source stated to Mumbai Mirror, "In the flashback portions, Chulbul is a man in his 20s, and Salman has been hitting the gym to get the required look."

Talking about Dabangg 3, in the film, the superstar will be reprising his role as Chulbul Pandey along with Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. The third instalment is helmed by Prabhudheva and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

Salman also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt.