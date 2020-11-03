Noted Bollywood producers Anand Pandit, Ajay Kapoor to roll out big-budget projects in early 2021

While Anand Pandit is currently giving final touches to his eagerly awaited forthcoming films, 'The Big Bull' with Abhishek Bachchan, and 'Chehre' with Amitabh Bachchan and Emran Hashmi, Ajay Kapoor is wrapping up John Abraham film, 'Attack'.

Veteran producer duo Anand Pandit and Ajay Kapoor on Tuesday announced a creative collaboration that is being described as potentially game-changing. The two have come together to co-create a series of exciting, big-budget film projects, as well as content for OTT platforms some of which will be revealed in 2021.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh too spoke about this interesting collaboration and put up a tweet to make the announcement. He wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT... Producers #AnandPandit and #AjayKapoor join hands... Will collaborate for a series of big-budget film projects as well as content for #OTT platforms... #AnandPandit is currently producing #TheBigBull and #Chehre... #AjayKapoor is currently producing #Attack. (sic)."

On the collaboration with Kapoor, Pandit, in a media statement, said, "This new collaboration marks a new chapter for us both. I have known Ajay and seen his work closely and have always sensed a kinship that goes beyond occasional interactions. He and I are very similar in our approach towards cinema. We love entertaining people and creating films that help people forget their problems for a few hours at least but also give them a fresh perspective. We love crossing genres and I look forward to making films with Ajay that the audiences will love and we both will be very proud of.”

While speaking about joining hands with Pandit, Kapoor stated, “What this partnership will bring to the table is hopefully unprecedented. As is obvious from our combined filmography, we like to cover quite a few creative zones and we intend to transcend some more as we come together in earnest and combine entertainment with great, invigorating content. We are both on the lookout for great content and fresh talent. We like to dabble with regional cinema and with our vast body of work I am sure we are going to spring quite a few surprises, so watch out for us!”

Pandit added, "The pandemic is an opportunity to grow and make the most of our resources, both creative and personal. And Ajay and I intend to do just that together."

Anand Pandit is currently giving final touches to his eagerly awaited forthcoming films, 'The Big Bull' with Abhishek Bachchan, and 'Chehre' with Amitabh Bachchan and Emran Hashmi. In the past 6 years, Anand Pandit has been a successful force in around 16 films.

Kapoor on the other hand, who is an industry veteran associated with around 35 films in his previous avatars, has produced films like 'Pari' starring Anushka Sharma, 'Baazaar' starring Saif Ali Khan, 'Parmanu' and 'Romeo Akbar Walter' with John Abraham. He is currently wrapping up another John Abraham film, 'Attack'.