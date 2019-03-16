'Notebook' song 'Main Taare' Teaser: Salman Khan croons love ballad for Zaheer Iqbal-Pranutan Bahl starrer; watch video

The makers of 'Notebook' released the teaser of the fourth song from the film titled Main Taare and it's crooned by none other than Salman Khan. The song will be out in two days.

During the trailer launch of Notebook, the director of the film, Nitin Kakkar revealed that a song earlier sung by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam will be re-recorded. However, it was also said that either Salman Khan or a new singer will be replacing Atif. Nitin had earlier said, "We have got a new voice. There's only one song of Atif in the film and we will have to re-do it. We all are Indians and it is unfortunate whatever has happened. But the show must go on as they say".

The teaser of the song titled 'Main Taare' is finally out and it's crooned by none other than Salman Khan. In the 25-second video, Salman is seen in an all-black look. He is wearing a T-Shirt and jeans with a leather jacket. He teamed it up with black shades and black shoes. The superstar sings the song with major feels and it will make people excited for the full video.

Check out the video below:

This is the fourth song to be out from Notebook. The song 'Main Taare' is composed by Vishal Mishra while the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Talking about Notebook, the film marks the debut of Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. It is extensively shot in the beautiful locales of Kashmir. The film is produced by Salma Khan, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde. The out-and-out romantic film is slated to release on March 29, 2019.