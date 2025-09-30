Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

'Not your selfie star': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for her Paris Fashion Week runway walk, but praised for…

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan faced online trolling for her fast Paris Fashion Week walk, but won praise for her confidence, poise, and stunning diamond-studded sherwani.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 11:59 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Not your selfie star': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for her Paris Fashion Week runway walk, but praised for…
Image credit: Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again proved why she is a global fashion icon as she dazzled at Paris Fashion Week, exuding confidence, poise, and elegance on the runway.

Walking for the international brand she has long endorsed, the actress sported a custom-made Manish Malhotra sherwani adorned with intricate embroidery, 10-inch diamond-studded cuffs, and statement brooches, commanding attention with every step.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AISHWARYA RAI (@aishmagic)

However, she faced mixed reactions at Paris Fashion Week, with some netizens trolling her for her brisk runway walk, calling it too quick, while others lauded her for her poise, confidence, and stunning looks. The actress walked the ramp for the global brand she has long endorsed, donning a custom-made Manish Malhotra sherwani with intricate embroidery, 10-inch diamond-studded cuffs, and statement brooches.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Iyan Amjad (@iyan.amjad)

Fans flooded social media with admiration, calling her “queen for a reason” and highlighting her elegance, confidence, and consistency over 22 years.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

Fashion influencer Diet Sabya applauded her walk, writing, "THE BEND AND SNAP. The NAMASTE. The pose. The atti. The red lip. The sheer panache. This isn’t a selfie star — this is a global phenomenon, babes. Every move is muscle memory, every glance a masterclass." Fans flooded social media, calling her “queen for a reason” and praising her unmatched elegance, confidence, and consistency over 22 years.

Designer Manish Malhotra explained that the sherwani merged heritage menswear with modern androgynous couture, featuring cascading diamond scallops at the back and diamond-studded animal brooches symbolizing strength and grace. Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya, making their mother-daughter appearance at the international fashion extravaganza all the more memorable.

