Bigg Boss is turning out to be the biggest bully of season 18 with constant poking and insulting.

In previous weeks Vivian Dsena and Avinash were trolled for 'bullying' Chahat Pandey and Rajat Dalal was declared a 'bully' by the audience for his rowdy behaviour towards everyone in the house. However, the biggest bully of this season is Bigg Boss himself.

For those wondering how, In the last two seasons, Bigg Boss has become an active participant in the game and has been either guiding the contestants or interfering in their game which has irked the netizens. However, this year, Bigg Boss seems to have crossed the limits. From targeting Karan Veer Mehra's personal life to poking the contestants who are not a part of his 'ladla' Vivian Dsena's group, Bigg Boss turns out to be the real bully of Bigg Boss 18.

Karan Veer Mehra is always the soft target for Bigg Boss. Regular taunts, cutting him while he is talking, and even trying to prove him wrong in every situation is a new low. It seems like anyone who goes against his favourites becomes a target for humiliation. During the nomination task, taunting Shrutika Arjun for being chosen as the 'Ladli' of the house seemed unnecessary.

Even recently, Vivian Dsena's gang (Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Alice Kaushik) when got into a fight with the other housemates, and both groups were conversing, taunting each other in shayaris, Bigg Boss intervened to side with Vivian's group and made unnecessary comments like calling Rajat 'weak, darpook'. The completely unnecessary involvement of Bigg Boss to side with Vivian's group and make others look like the villain is now getting irritating and spoiling the whole gist of the show which is to show people the personalities of the contestants.

These poking and unnecessary comments, exposing contestants' games, and being selective in revealing the conversations, have made me lose interest in the show every now and then. It proves how Bigg Boss already has favorites and will not step back in bullying the contestants who go against them. According to me the new target of Bigg Boss is now Rajat Dalal because he is back in his full form giving a tough competition to his favorites. If this continues, Bigg Boss will surely make a joke out of the show with his meaningless tactics.

